Here is some shocking news for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans. Lisa Vanderpump might be leaving RHOBH, according to E! News. It appears that Season 9, which is slated to return sometime next year, could very well be LVP's last season. When Bustle reached out, her rep had no comment.

She's been part of the series since Season 1 premiered in 2010, so it would definitely be quite the change if she were to leave permanently. A production source also told E! News,

"Lisa will appear in the majority of episodes this season. She has not been filming at every event, but fans can expect to see her throughout. The show will return to Bravo in early 2019."

Another source also recently informed E! News, "Lisa has only filmed on a few occasions during the beginning of filming this season, and has been absent the remainder of the time." The source further claimed,

"She has been refusing to film and...her interactions with the ladies have been solely negative. Lisa has still not returned to filming and as of now has no plan to. It's too far gone, and Lisa agrees that she shouldn't return at this point."

A third source told E! News, "The rest of the cast is over her."

There have been reports for some time now that Vanderpump has been clashing with the cast. It all started in September when Lisa Rinna claimed during an Instagram live that a cast member wouldn't take a "group shot" with the rest of the cast. At the time, Rinna did not provide a name. Later that month, while chatting with E! News' Daily Pop (via People), Erika Jayne said it was Lisa Vanderpump.

As noted above by the production source, Vanderpump has been noticeably absent from certain events, including Camille Grammer's October wedding. Camille told People she understood why Vanderpump didn't fly to Hawaii for her nuptials to David C. Meyer. "I respect her decision," Camille said. "Lisa was very apologetic about it."

Most recently, Vanderpump was nowhere to be found in photos of the RHOBH trip to France. Rinna, Erika, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Dorit Kemsley, all went on the French excursion. It appears Camille and Denise Richards did not attend due to the wildfires in Southern California, per Us Weekly. Camille even lost her home in the horrific fires, whereas Denise had to evacuate her ranch.

In November, Kyle opened up about Lisa's many absences to Us Weekly. She said,

"If she’s not there, it’s because it’s her choice. So, I mean, I love Lisa and I have to respect that it’s her choice. People speculating or people saying, 'Oh, she’s being bullied or excluded' is not true. That’s not the case at all. So they’re going to have to watch this season and see themselves but, you know, she’s always included, and I guess if she wants to come around and show up, she will."

Fans will just have to wait until RHOBH Season 9 airs in 2019 to see exactly what's happening with Vanderpump. And, if she really does leave the show, at least Bravo viewers can watch her on Vanderpump Rules.