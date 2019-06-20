More sad news for the matriarch of Vanderpump Rules. On Thursday, June 20, the Daily Mail reported that Jean Vanderpump, Lisa Vanderpump’s mother, has died. According to the outlet, Jean died on Monday, June 17 in England at the age of 84. A rep for Lisa told Bustle that she “is expected to fly to London in the coming week to arrange her mother’s funeral.” LVP's rep also directed Bustle to the statement provided to the Daily Mail: “She asked for her privacy at this time.”

A rep for Lisa confirmed her mother’s passing to the Daily Mail, adding that she is too upset to comment now. The news has also been confirmed to Entertainment Tonight, and her rep told the site that the restauranteur is "shocked and devastated." According to the Daily Mail, LVP is reportedly taking a break from filming the season of Vanderpump Rules that is currently underway. (Bustle reached out to LVP's reps for comment on her filming status, but has not received a response.)

This loss comes only 14 months after Vanderpump’s brother, Mark Vanderpump, died. RHOBH began filming shortly after his passing, and, as Vanderpump has said time and time again, returning to Real Housewives while she was still steeped in grief made for an incredibly tough season. She tried to make Season 9 work, but when the Puppygate disaster drove a wedge between her and the rest of the cast, it all got to be too much.

When speaking with Entertainment Weekly back in February about her time on the ninth season, she said,

“It hasn't been a good situation. I think this year, with where my mental state was — and I've been very honest about that, I struggled a lot, you know, after my brother's suicide. The first few months it was really difficult, and I was kind of searching for happiness, so, I think you know … when something really significant happens in your life, maybe it does change you, you know?”

LVP has said time and time again that she feels she jumped back into the fray way before she was ready. As she told RuPaul host RuPaul Charles earlier this week,

“It was such a brutal season for me, and it was a time where I was floundering. And everybody always says, 'Oh, you look like you've got your life together,' but I started that show this season two or three months after my brother passed and I just wasn't in the right space ... And we talked about it with Andy on Watch What Happens Live, he says, 'I wish I'd given you the year off.' I just wasn't as prepared and I couldn't deal with something that I could normally deal with. And then it just went on and it then was accumulative, and in the end I just said, 'I can't do this anymore.'"

Lisa stopped filming in the middle of Season 9, and ended up quitting the show just this month. She is still a part of RHOBH spinoff series Vanderpump Rules, but as the Daily Mail noted, she has reportedly stepped away from filming for now.

Condolences to Lisa and her family.