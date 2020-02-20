Lizzo's ASOS Crop Top Is Giving Off Major Hustlers Vibes

Lizzo appeared at the Brit Awards looking like an actual chocolate bar in her Moschino gown, but her style off of the red carpet was just as stellar. Lizzo's patent leather co-ords from her BBC Radio 1 Live Loung interview and performance were equally memorable, and you can shop them now at ASOS.

For her appearance, Lizzo chose a patent leather crop top featuring a longline bra design with built in demi cups. The sleeves were puffed at the shoulders with ruched details and tapered to a fit at the mid forearm. She paired the top with matching, fully ruched patent pants with a skinny silhouette and high rise.

She layered a calf-grazing grey coat on top, and accessorized with gold earrings and several golden necklaces. She also donned a custom pair of aviator sunglasses with "That Bitch" emblazoned across the lenses, a fitting accessory being that she's 100% that bitch.

Lizzo's black crop top retails for $76 and comes in both straight and plus sizes from 0-26. The ruched pant costs $103, and like the crop top, it offers inclusive sizing in the same range. Altogether, her ensemble is less than $200.

Lizzo hit the red carpet this week at the Brit Awards wearing a Moschino chocolate bar inspired gown, then later changed into a custom sequin gown by Peter Dundas.

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

During Lizzo's ascent to pop superstardom, she's also become something of a style icon, regularly churning out eye-catching looks on the red carpet. As a fashion darling and favorite of both high-end brands and affordable retailers, perhaps Lizzo might consider designing a line of her own in the future? Fans can only hope.