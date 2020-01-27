Lizzo's Grammys Win Had A Beyoncé Tribute You Definitely Missed

Further proving why she's 100% that b*tch, Lizzo's Grammy win included a Beyoncé tribute. As Keith Urban and Cynthia Erivo read the 2020 nominees for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts" during the Sunday night ceremony at Los Angeles' Staples Center, Lizzo had her eyes closed and fingers crossed, but she wasn't rooting for herself: She repeatedly mouthed the name "Beyoncé" who was nominated for her song, "Spirit" from The Lion King's soundtrack. The other nominated women in the category included: Taylor Swift ("You Need To Calm Down"), Ariana Grande ("7 Rings"), and Billie Eilish ("bad guy").

During Lizzo's Grammys acceptance speech, the 8-time nominee (she was also up for Best Album, Best Song, Best New Artist, Best Record, Best R&B Performance, and Best Traditional R&B Performance), expressed shock over besting Queen Bey in the category. "What the f*ck?" she exclaimed onstage during the CBS telecast.

Lizzo explained to the audience she'd spent the week "lost in [her] problems and "stressed out" — but her perspective had suddenly changed ahead of the awards show. "In an instant, all of that can go away and your priorities really shift," she said. "And today, all of my little problems that I thought were big as the world were gone and I realized that there’s people hurting right now. Let's continue to reach out, hold each other down and lift each other up."

