Lizzo is, perhaps, best known for her on-stage attire. A bodysuit, no pants, and some form of a high-pony and killer jewelry is her M.O. And, while she might not often fall very far into the “loungewear” tunnel, she certainly does indulge, giving the world at-home leisurewear that is more glamorous than most. And, the best part is, she captures it all on Instagram, serving up some stylish, casual looks for her adoring fans. Basically, Lizzo's leggings and loungewear is all the WFH outfit inspiration you need right now.

The "Good As Hell" singer includes a couple of staples in her loungewear repertoire. She loves a good crop top and opts for a hooded version when it's time to relax. Leggings are a mainstay in her off duty wardrobe, as are workout onesies. She loves a good tracksuit (especially by way of Gucci) and can often be seen lounging in a classic robe and matching towel wrapped around her hair.

So, as you debate what to wear for that long day of working from home that you have ahead of you from now until…who knows when…consider the below Lizzo looks as the ultimate inspiration.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a casual step-and-repeat, Lizzo made loungewear into evening attire, sporting her own merch sweatshirt and high-waisted track pants. Long live the cropped hoodie!

Working out at home calls for an all-black set, complete with leggings, a tank, and black Nike kicks. Take a cue from Lizzo and add some flair to your exercise look by matching your headband to your striped top.

Tik Tok dances in white robes and nude underwear sets are a whole vibe. Don't forget to add the red lipstick for a finished touch.

For a long evening plane ride, Lizzo chose a matching Gucci tracksuit with allover logos. Logo tracksuits are a beloved throwback trend popularized by rap and hip hop stars that we never get tired of seeing.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Lizzo loves a good onesie and here, she shows you how to dress it up to wear outside the house, too. Just throw on an oversize jacket and shades and go about your day.

Speaking of onesies, when it's time to work out, the "Truth Hurts" opts for a one-and-done piece with a burst of color.