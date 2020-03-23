In an effort to reduce the stress that people around the world are feeling due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Lizzo shared a new mediation video focused on compassion via Instagram on Monday. This is the "Good as Hell" singer's second Instagram meditation session. She posted her first meditation on Friday, March 13, after the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where she was scheduled to perform, was canceled.

While her first video focused on anxiety, the singer's second video zeroed in on the need for compassion for others and ourselves during this difficult time. Lizzo kicked the video off by playing a calming tune on her flute before thanking people for joining her for the second group meditation. She recognized that the first mediation took place before the "new normal" of self-quarantining and sheltering at home, which is why her second session was shifting the focus to compassion.

"It helped me at least, to prepare for the fear and paranoia that would try to affect me negatively," Lizzo said of the first session, before encouraging viewers to make sure that fear doesn't become as contagious as the virus. "The most important thing we have to listen to is ourselves... your hearts and your compassion," she continued. "If you're social distancing there's nothing to be afraid of, all we have to do now is focus our collective energy and use it to help reduce this fear, and help heal people."

At times, Lizzo is visibly emotional in the video, and she pauses to acknowledge those moments and to share that like so many others, she's feeling frustrated and overwhelmed during this time. The singer revealed that meditation is a way for her to restore her center and remind her of the things she can offer the world. "When I start to feel myself lose my joy and my peace and my center of gravity, I come back to love," she said.

With people adapting to social distancing measures, it's only natural to feel lonely, but Lizzo is adamant that people can still connect by using the internet to spread positive energy into the world. "Compassion is the most important thing right now," the singer added. "Our goal today is to bring some compassion into this world."

Lizzo is one of the many celebrities dealing with COVID-19 stress by reminding their followers to practice kindness and compassion. On Sunday, a special edition of The Rosie O'Donnell Show brought celebrities like Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Tituss Burgess together to raise money for the Actors Fund. While others, like Lady Gaga, are reminding people to be kind via Twitter.

Self-quarantining has inspired stars and normal people alike to get creative, but Lizzo ended her second mediation video with a message for anyone feeling overwhelmed by the need to do more. "Don't feel any pressure to do anything more or less than what you're already doing," the singer urged viewers. "You are enough."

