There are no shortage of ways to try out new clothes in fun ways. From style services like StitchFix and Dia&Co to special occasion rentals like pieces from Rent The Runway, there's seems to be something on each corner of the internet. Now, Loft's new rental service, Infinitely Loft, is coming to help fans of the brand experience every single category they offer. Essentially, Loft is helping customers get fresh looks every month without breaking the bank.

Infinitely Loft is a hybrid of a style box and a rental service and features all of the brand's major clothing category. This means that whether you're currently shopping maternity, fit their straight sizes in petite or tall, or shop the brand's newer plus selections, you can take advantage of the new service. Thanks to the brand's choice to expand sizing options recently, the new service will reach sizes 00-26.

How does Infinitely Loft work? The new rental program allows members to take out three pieces of clothing at a time for a flat rate of $64.95. Members can then switch out their pieces an unlimited number of times per month. If members choose to purchase an item sent to them in their Infinitely Loft box, they get a 50-80% discount on those items.

Courtesy of Loft

The new service launched May 8 which means that if you're in need of some new pieces for the upcoming summer season or just love Loft's style, you can sign up at their website now.

Infinitely Loft is an extension of the brand's previous partnership with CaaStle, the mind behind style box service Gwynnie Bee. Loft worked with CaaStle in 2017 by launching a plus size capsule for Gwynnie Bee. Now, the brand is beginning its own with Infinitely Loft.

Courtesy of Loft

For the brand the evolution of women's style throughout the year and even the month is partially what inspired Loft to create the service. Everyone's style is constantly evolving, and Infinitely Loft allows women to switch out their styles

"Infinitely LOFT is another exciting way for us to deliver the size-inclusive fashion our client knows and loves, plus great value and convenience," explains Loft Chief Marketing Officer Laura Jacobs in a press release, "We know she’s constantly evolving, both through different stages of her life and in her ever-changing style preferences, and we want to be there with her every step of the way."

Courtesy of Loft

While customers' style evolutions are certainly part of why Loft is launching the service, president Andrew Clarke explains that it's also about giving customers what they want alongside what they need. "It is our mission to show up and be there for our clients wherever she chooses..." he says in a press release, "We are now evolving that relationship into an endless closet. Infinitely LOFT is about saving her time and increasing her access to the brand."

Courtesy of Loft

If you want to be part of Loft's new rental service, Infinitely Loft, head over to the brand's website. At just $64.95 per month for three Loft pieces and unlimited exchanges through the month, this is a style opportunity you don't want to miss.