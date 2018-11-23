Black Friday used to mark one day of unmissable deals. Now there's an entire weekend dedicated to discounts galore. Of course, you could use the opportunity to stock up on Christmas gifts or you may just want to treat yourself. Either way, Lookfantastic's 2018 Black Friday beauty deals are not to be sniffed at.

The site is offering up to 50 percent off so many cult beauty brands. Expect discounts off bareMinerals' natural products, Glamglow's incredible mud masks, and the entire Illamasqua range. As well as those hard-to-resist price reductions, Lookfantastic is also implementing a three for two deal on brands including Elemis, REN, and Elizabeth Arden.

That means you can throw away all of your old tatty products and refill your makeup bag with some brand spanking new goodies. It also means you can experiment with some rather expensive skincare serums and masks without having to pay quite so much. Because who really wants to drop a shedload of cash on something they're not even sure of?

It's easy to head for your tried and tested brands, but don't forget to check out the Black Friday deals on some of the beauty industry's hidden secrets. You may just end up with a whole new favourite. Here's our pick of items to look out for.

1 Glamglow — Up To 25 Percent Off Glamglow Supermud Mask £42 Lookfantastic Lookfantastic will be offering up to 25 percent off of the entire Glamglow range over Cyber Weekend. If you haven't tried any of the cult beauty brand's pretty pricey masks, now's your chance. Stick with the original mud mask to help clear any impurities and boost the radiance of your skin.

2 Omorovicza — 3 For 2 Omorovicza Hydra Melting Cleanser £65 Lookfantastic You can buy two products from luxe skincare brand Omorovicza and get the third one free. Why not opt to buy the brightening Hydra Melting Cleanser and the refreshing Deep Cleansing Mask (£62), and take away the revitalising Queen of Hungary Mist (usually £50)?

3 Nip + Fab — Up To 50 Percent Off Nip + Fab Dragon's Blood Fix Serum £19.95 Lookfantastic You must have heard at least one person singing the praises of this Game of Thrones-sounding facial serum. It's particularly great if your skin is feeling a little dehydrated and even combats environmental pollutants by building a barrier on the surface of the skin. Expect to see up to 50 percent off the original price.

4 Eyeko's — Up To 30 Percent Off Eyeko Fat Brush Mascara & Liquid Eyeliner Duo £26 Lookfantastic Even though Eyeko sells arguably one of the industry's greatest mascaras, it's still an under-the-radar name in the eyes of many. Get a taste of what the brand has to offer with this mascara and eyeliner duo. Both come in a thicker style to ease application and the mascara's squeezable bottle helps you make the most of the product at the end of the tube. Lookfantastic will be taking 30 percent off the Eyeko range on Black Friday.

5 Grow Gorgeous — 15 Percent Off Grow Gorgeous Intensely Gorgeous Gift £55 Lookfantastic Yearning for a fuller head of hair or looking to buy a gift for a hair-obsessed loved one? Grow Gorgeous' kit contains an intense shampoo and conditioner, a serum that stimulates the hair and scalp, a mask to protect and thicken your locks, and a mini hairbrush. It's originally £55 but will have 15 percent off come Black Friday.

6 bareMinerals — Up To 25 Percent Off bareMinerals Celestial Magic Lip Collection £30 Lookfantastic bareMinerals is regularly touted as the makeup brand to try. This range of natural-hued lipsticks will last an entire year or more if you're careful and will be reduced by up to 25 percent. Each lipstick uses a natural formula that aims to moisturise lips as well as make them pop.

8 GHD — Up To 30 Percent Off ghd Gold Glacial Blue Straighteners £139 Lookfantastic Something from ghd always makes for a great Christmas gift and, with Lookfantastic's price reduction of up to 30 percent, you'll please your bank balance too. The discount will only be available on select lines but fingers crossed that the limited edition Glacial Blue collection is included.

8 Illamasqua — Up To 50 Percent Off Illamasqua Artistry Palette (Elemental) £38 Lookfantastic Fancy a new look this Christmas? Invest in an Illamasqua eyeshadow palette. Each of the 12 shades in the Elemental set is completely wearable, but you could always opt for the super bright hues found in the Experimental palette. Either way, expect to find a huge discount of up to 50 percent across Cyber Weekend.

9 REN — 3 For 2 REN & Now to Sleep Pillow Spray £18 Lookfantastic I can personally thank REN for sending me to sleep each night. If you're struggling to enter the land of dreams, try out the brand's Pillow Spray. And if you like a super low maintenance skincare routine, experiment with REN's Flash Rinse 1 Minute Facial. Seeing as you're going to get your third product for free, you might as well gift someone a little helping hand in the sleep department. It'll make a great Secret Santa present if nothing else.