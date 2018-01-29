Lorde Didn't Wear A White Rose To The 2018 Grammys, But She Still Made An Iconic Statement

As one of the nominees for album of the year, Lorde attending the 2018 Grammy Awards makes total sense. However, a performance from the star at the award show isn't happening this year for some pretty frustrating reasons. According to Variety, Lorde (who is nominated for her album Melodrama), wasn't asked to perform solo, unlike the other nominees for the huge award. Due to this discrepancy, Lorde chose to not perform at all — including not in a group performance, either, according to the report. Bustle has reached out to the Grammy Awards for comment. However, Lorde still showed up to the 60th Annual Grammy Awards (although, she didn't walk the red carpet this year) in a gorgeous red dress — complete with a statement that echoed the meaning behind the white rose that many other artists wore to the event.

The white roses were a statement of solidarity to support the #TimesUp movement, a protest in support of stopping sexism and sexual harrassment in Hollywood and the entertainment industry. Like actors wearing black at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, the white roses had a similar effect and encouraged an open and vibrant dialogue about the movement on the red carpet. However, Lorde chose to wear something a little different to support the movement. According to the "Green Light" singer's Instagram, a square, white note pinned to the back of her red dress was "her version of a white rose."

The caption read, "My version of a white rose — THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM — an excerpt from the greatest of all time, jenny holzer."

The note itself reads, "Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take courage, for the worst is a harringer of the best. Only due circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of our oppressors. The old & corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom. - J. Holzer."

Clearly the excerpt is Lorde's way of supporting a time of equality, and an end to gender inequality that has been prominent in the entertainment industry and beyond. It's a powerful statement and a personal way of interpreting a bigger movement and protest.

Lorde's 2018 Grammy dress was a red, strappy number with tons of tulle and it was paired with a red lip, which complemented the ensemble perfectly. While it's disappointing that the singer won't be performing, her red dress paired with the bright white note on the back was a powerful statement in and of itself. It was impossible to miss the note, and there's no doubt that decision was intentional. Lorde has been outspoken about feminism and women's rights, and this year's Grammys are encouragingly no different.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Lorde spoke of feminism and said, "Trying to fight for better conditions and better treatment of all women, whether that be trans women, or women of color, or...women in professions that don't get a lot of respect...That, to me, is what feminism is all about."

What Lorde thinks about feminism is perfectly reflected in her participation in the #TimesUp movement, and her unique way of showing her support (through the note on her dress) is perfectly representive of Lorde's unique, creative, and artistic approach to her craft.

And even though Lorde won't be performing, at least we'll have her vibrant, personal, and flat-out amazing social media presence to keep us inspired until her next awards show.

"Not ur trophy wife," a tweet from the same day as the 2018 Grammy Awards reads. As the tweet emphasizes, Lorde isn't here to please anyone but herself — but that doesn't mean that she isn't making a statement while doing so and, in the case of the note on her dress, in this case it's a pretty powerful one.

