Another day, another celebrity who went public with their novel coronavirus diagnosis. Lost and Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor confirmed the news in a video he posted to Instagram, in which he shared information about his diagnosis and the symptoms that he had shown prior to testing positive for the rapidly spreading virus.

"Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus," he posted on Instagram, assuring fans that he expect to make a full recovery. "Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy."

In the video, Kim explained that he had been in New York filming an arc on New Amsterdam, in which he, ironically, plays a doctor who “gets recruited to help patients during a flu pandemic." When production shut down due to coronavirus concerns, he flew home to Hawaii to be with his family during the crisis, but starting feeling a scratchy throat on his flight back.

He clarified that he had been completely asymptomatic up until that point, and later apologized to anyone he may have unknowingly exposed to the virus. He wasn't diagnosed until he returned home, where he has been in quarantine separate from his family. In the days following his return, he said he experienced worsened symptoms like fever, body aches, and tightness in his chest before he was able to get tested.

Kim is the latest high-profile celebrity to come forward with their COVID-19 diagnosis, following Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and a number of professional athletes, including Kevin Durant. He explained that he was hesitant about going public with his illness due to backlash that other stars have received, specifically concerning accusations of special treatment, and said that he believed healthcare was a universal right.

“Let me just say that I never asked for or expected special treatment from anyone,” he clarified in the video. “I believe that healthcare for all is a right, not a privilege. And not just healthcare, but quality healthcare. Everyone who meets the qualifications to be tested should be."

Kim used his video to urge everyone to take suggested health and safety precautions very seriously, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus to vulnerable groups and your own family. Due to his positive diagnosis, his family was also tested, the results of which were thankfully negative, surely in part for his decision to self-isolate.

“For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is,” he pleaded. "If you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones. So for the sake of everyone else, please follow the guidelines: socially distance, self-isolate, stop touching your face, and of course, wash your hands.” You heard him, everyone.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.