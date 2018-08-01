The villa doors may have shut for the summer but that doesn't mean the Love Island drama is over. Once the contestants catch that flight back to the UK and start talking to the press, a whole host of juicy gossip gets out. Since the Islanders arrived home, there have been some very interesting revelations about the things that went on inside that villa that didn't make it onto our screens. Yep, it turns out, there's a bunch of Love Island deleted scenes that fans have no clue about. I'm talking fights, flirting, threats to quit, and then some.

Erm, ITV, how and why would you deprive us of all this drama? I spoke to a spokesperson of Love Island to get the lowdown on all of these missed-out moments. An official rep tells me: "As Love Island is a one hour programme, of course the show is edited. What is seen is an accurate and fair representation of what has happened in the villa." OK, I get it, but some of these deleted scenes sound pretty epic to me.

I've been scouring the contestants' latest interviews to bring you all the crucial deets. Here's all the drama that we didn't get to see on TV.

1 Laura Walked Out Of The Villa Three Times Love Island / ITV Laura Anderson did not have an easy time of it on Love Island. She was rejected not once but twice by guys she really liked, and even had to endure one of her best mates snogging her partner. While she was a total pro at keeping her composure, it turns out there were some moments when she questioned her place on the show, and really who can blame her? Speaking after her exit from the villa, Laura told press that that she'd walked out of the show on three separate occasions, and stayed up all night chain-smoking after her split from Wes Nelson. According to The Sun, Laura said: "I walked out three times. They brought me back. The first time I walked out was when Wes pied me off. I didn’t sleep all night. I went to the Beach Hut most of the night and I smoked 24 cigarettes."

2 Jack Had A Huge Row With His Ex Ellie Love Island / ITV Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's relationship went from strength to strength in the villa, and the pair eventually won the whole thing in the least surprising reality TV result ever. But there was one particular part of the show that proved challenging for Jani; the arrival of Jack's ex Ellie Jones. When Ellie and Dani headed out on a gals' date, the former revealed that Jack has a poster of Dani's dad, Danny Dyer, on his wall. Mega cringe. Apparently Jack was so angry about the revelation that he and Ellie had a massive fall-out about it, but the argument never made it to screens. Ellie told The Sun: "He swore at me and called me f**king dickhead. He was angry about the situation and that it is not normal for an ex and your current girlfriend to go out on a date and speak about you. He then apologised and we were fine the next day."

3 Wes and Megan Got Surprisingly Emosh When Alex Left Love Island / ITV While Alex Miller now feels like a distant memory, his arrival during the Casa Amor phase of Love Island caused serious drama for Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson. She chose to couple up with him while the original boys were on their lads' mini-break, but ultimately was won back by Wes's grafting efforts. A shock re-coupling saw Wes forced to send Alex home, but on screen it seemed like both he and Megan weren't that fussed by the departure of the Specsavers' Glasses Wearer of the Year 2017. However, according to Alex himself, they actually got pretty emosh but viewers just never saw it. Speaking to Digital Spy, Alex said: "Where I left, I've sort of watched it back and they showed Megan [Barton Hanson] being a little bit cold, Wes [Nelson] being a bit cold. What they didn't show was after that, Wes was in tears, Megan was in tears. And we were all sort of together." Gosh, I wasn't expecting that.

4 Samira & Frankie Had A Night In The Hideaway Love Island / ITV One of the most controversial missed out moments from the year's series has to be Frankie Foster and Samira Mighty's Hideaway moment. The show's editing didn't work in the pair's favour, leading viewers to doubt the sincerity of their relationship, which ultimately led to Frankie heading home. Once he was out of the villa, he revealed to everyone's surprise that not only were he and Samira more serious than everyone thought, but that they'd even shared a night in the Hideaway that hadn't made the cut. He told The Sun: "It’s weird for me because obviously it’s a big thing for everyone in the villa. Everyone was cheering us into the hideaway, everyone was happy for us. It was a big thing for me and Samira. But yeah, it didn’t get shown for one reason or another. But yeah, we did spend the night together." So these two were fully fledged members of the DBS society and we had no idea? Wow.

5 Eyal Tried To Graft Georgia Love Island / ITV Yes, Georgia Steel and Sam Bird are still going strong after leaving the show together, but another contestant has recently revealed that she shared another flirtation that fans of the show perhaps aren't aware of. According to Eyal Booker, he and Georgia were cracking on in the villa before Sam arrived, but it was never shown on TV. However, it didn't work out between them because she opted to stay loyal to Josh Denzel. He explained to Heat magazine: "By the end of it, I did fancy Georgia a little bit and I did actually tell her that. I’m quite an open guy. But she just said, 'Well I’m with Josh.'"