Over the years, Love Island contestants have often found themselves misrepresented by the public. Making most of their money post-show from sponsored Instagram posts and night club appearances, they are often deemed to be shallow and self-obsessed by their critics. But one contestant working to dispel this myth is Anna Vakili, who this week returned to her pharmacy job during the COVID-19 crisis.

Before she rose to fame on the fifth season of the dating show in 2019, 29-year-old Vakili worked as a pharmacist, but decided to give this work up to appear in the villa.

However, with the country coming to a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic and the NHS being short staffed, Anna made the decision to head back to the frontlines and resume her former profession during this difficult time.

Sharing a snap as she stood behind the register (somehow making a medical facemask look chic and wearing a camel suit and white polo neck), Anna wrote on Instagram: “First day back working as a Pharmacist since leaving Love Island. It’s been almost a whole year! Wow can’t believe how fast it’s gone.”

She continued her message with: “Wasn’t really planning on registering yet but with everything that’s going on it felt wrong not to. We can all fight this together. Stay safe. Stay home. Save lives.”

Naturally, Anna’s post prompted comments of admiration from her fellow islanders, with her on-screen bestie and season five winner Amber Gill commenting: “My gorgeous girl, you are amazing.” This was echoed by Molly-Mae Hague, who wrote: “Wow, you’re amazing,” while Amy Hart added: “I am so proud of you.”

Also representing team Love Island during the COVID-19 crisis is season two’s Malin Andersson, who revealed on Twitter that she has also returned to her pre-reality TV job as a carer to help people in need. “So I’ve decided to return to my former job as a carer throughout this horrible period,” the 26-year-old wrote. “I can’t sit at home on my own anymore knowing I have training within the sector. My heart hurts for them, and if I can give something more than what I’m doing – then I am satisfied. Giving to others fills a void that material things can never bring.”

Alex George from season four is also continuing his work in A&E, working on the frontline against COVID-19. He is sharing information and updates via his Youtube channel regularly.