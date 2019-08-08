Good news from the cereal aisle: the Lucky Charms marshmallows are giant now, and they're taking over. In fact, there's no cereal to be found. Only marshmallows. Enormous marshmallows. Which, if you're a fan of confections, is the best news ever. Because while everyone loves a hefty bowl of Lucky Charms cereal, it's really the marshmallows that charmed us morning after morning.

Now the green clovers, pink hearts, blue moons, and yellow stars of your childhood have been given the real marshmallow treatment. Not that they weren't real marshmallows to begin with. It's just that now, they're plush and fit for the last of your summer s'mores. Lucky Charms' Instagram account, @luckycharms, announced the release of the marshmallow-only bag with a magically delicious image featuring the colorful treats. It was captioned with the information that the Lucky Charm shaped marshmallows are in collaboration with Jet-Puffed, the company behind the classic marshmallow used in s'mores and in hot chocolate.

According to the Instagram hashtags, the Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows are a limited edition treat. Thank your lucky yellow stars and pink hearts that you know where to find them. Per Instagram comments, customers have come across the bag of puffy marshmallows at CVS.

Based upon the number of heart-eye emojis accumulating under the Instagram post in the comments, these bags of Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows will be in high demand. One commenter wrote, "I will take about 6 bags." Honestly, same. With a limited edition treat as spectacular and magical as this one, you can't pass up the option to grab more than one bag. Just make sure to leave some for other marshmallow fans. Karma, you know?

This isn't the first time Lucky Charms has been marshmallow forward. Earlier this year, the cereal brand dropped a marshmallow-only cereal box featuring, you guessed it, their sweet and crunchy charms. The shimmering box contained unicorn and rainbow marshmallows but only 15,000 lucky winners were fortunate enough to have the box grace their pantries. And in case you missed it, the unicorn marshmallow charm was introduced in 2018. Its inclusion in the classic cereal most certainly helped the cereal reach peak magic.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If you didn't think it was possible to get any ~luckier~, in May of 2019 we were introduced to Lucky Charms Soft Baked Treats. The mini cake bars, which are essentially blondies, are packed with Lucky Charms marshmallows. Cake and cereal collaborated to create a snacking masterpiece, which I believe to be the definition of "lucky."

Honestly, at the end of a rainbow it's not a pot of gold that I want to see. I want to see Lucky Charms in any shape or form. Preferably as large, puffy marshmallows that I can slow roast over a flame and press between graham cracker squares, float on top of steaming hot chocolate, or just enjoy as one after the other straight from the bag. Check your local CVS stores today to see if they're stocked with bags of Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows.