When it comes to a seasonal collection, no one comes through like Lush. The sustainable, ethically-focused brand knows how to celebrate a holiday, and Lush's Halloween collection is no different. In fact, this year's plethora of products includes a pumpkin spice lip scrub that'll have you feeling fall vibes all autumn long.

Lush launches a new Halloween collection annually, and while fan favorite products typically reappear, the brand is also all about innovation. That's no different in its 2019 group of goodies. For the spooky season, Lush has created what could just be its most fall-tastic product ever — a pumpkin spice lip scrub. The pout-nourishing product is made with warming cinnamon and pumpkin seed butter to moisturize your lips as the weather gets chilly and lip chapping become more frequent.

Perhaps the best part about the pumpkin spice lip scrub is that it's edible. After massaging the exfoliating product into your lips, you can remove it by just licking it off. No, it won't hurt you. It will, however, taste like a pumpkin spice latte, and could you even ask for more?

If you can't get enough autumn in your life and want to add the season to your beauty routine, the new Pumpkin Spice Lip Scrub may be for you. The product — along with Lush's other Halloween releases — will drop online Sept. 13. That's Friday the 13 to you.

Lush isn't the only brand that has brought Pumpkin Spice into the beauty world in unique ways. In 2017, natural deodorant brand Native released a pumpkin spice latte scent. The cinnamon-pumpkin smelling deodorant is free from aluminum, phthalates, and parabens. On top of making you smell like a Starbucks in October, it's also good for you. The deodorant wasn't even a one-time gag. The scent returned in 2018, but it's currently not available to make you sweat PSL in 2019.

Courtesy of Native

While the Pumpkin Spice Lip Scrub may be the number one item on your list of things to buy from Lush's Halloween collection, it's far from the brand's only new release. From bath bombs to scrubs, there's way more to get you in the spooky fall spirit in this collection.

1. Boo Shower Slime

While this may look like a shower jelly, it's actually a slimy (in the best way) scrub. With bamboo stem extract for a super clean feel, this bubblegum scented product may need to go on your to-buy list.

2. Glow Worm Fun

One of Lush's most innovative products is Fun. Yes, the name is simply Fun. These moldable bits are a combination of shampoo, body soap, and bubble bar in one. The new Glow Worm Fun is no different and smells like bergamot and lemongrass.

3. Mercury Retrograde Bath Bomb

Thankfully, Mercury Retrograde is over, but what's a better way to celebrate that communication-blocking, technology-troubling time than with a nice soak with one Lush's new bath bombs?

4. Punkin Pumpkin Bath Bomb

Once you've used your Pumpkin Spice Lip Scrub, why not take a pumpkin spice bath? The new Punkin Pumpkin Bath Bomb uses pumpkin powder and cinnamon to create a bright bathtub of PSL smells.

Courtesy of Lush

Alongside Lush's new Halloween launches, some old favorites are returning. The brand's Black Cat Bath Bomb that started an Instagram trend of shoppers taking photos of their own kitties is returning as is usual Lushie fan favorite the Lord of Misrule Bath Bomb.

If you want to shop any of the new and old items from Lush's Halloween collection, save your coin and get ready to get spooky on Sept. 13.