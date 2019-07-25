M.A.C. Is Giving Out Free Lipstick On National Lipstick Day & They're All Previously Discontinued Shades

The calendar is full of gimmicky national holidays, but one that beauty lovers can get excited about is National Lipstick Day. Not only does it give you a reason to nerd out on your favorite shades, but there are also freebies involved. M.A.C. is giving away free lipstick in honor of National Lipstick Day, and to qualify all you have to do is buy a $25 in-store purchase. Just restock one of your favorite M.A.C. empties and you have yourself a fresh shade.

National Lipstick Day falls on July 29 annually, but M.A.C. is running its promotion from July 27 to 29. The offer includes a full-sized tube, so there are no Tic-Tac-sized freebies here.

The offer is valid until supplies last, and shoppers can choose from eight previously discontinued shades. These limited-edition colors are back just for National Lipstick Day, so you don't want to miss out. One of the standout hues that is up for grabs is M.A.C.'s iconic CB96 lipstick, which was the brand's first backstage creation, made especially for designer Christian Blanken in 1996. The '90s hue is a warm coral with a metallic finish.

“I’ll never forget being told that M.A.C were doing a special, one-off lipstick specifically for the clothing designer Christian Blanken (hence the “CB”) in 1996 (hence the “’96”) to be used on the models of his runway collection. It was a BIG DEAL that we were releasing a ‘stand-alone’ lipstick and everyone flocked to get theirs when it launched," M.A.C.’s Director of Makeup Artistry, Gregory Arlt, shared in a press release.

While you're in the store picking up your free lipstick tube, M.A.C. also invites you to take advantage of its free lip demo. You can get your lips expertly painted by M.A.C. makeup artists from any of the 350 shades currently available.

If you can't make it to the store during National Lipstick Day, then you still have a chance to get your freebie by participating in M.A.C.'s Back to M.A.C recycling program. If you bring back six empty containers, you can choose a free lipstick, Lipglass, or eyeshadow.

As for those who can make it to the M.A.C. makeup counter this weekend, below are all of the shades available.

CB96 Lipstick

Usually $18.50, CB96 was previously discontinued and was part of the brand's Frost Lipstick line.

Aloof Lipstick

Aloof Lipstick was a limited-edition lip color that was light pink with medium, warm undertones. It had a Lustre finish, giving it a sheer coverage. While it's no longer available, National Lipstick Day is your chance to get it back in stock.

Delish Lipstick

Delish was a limited-edition tone that was a warm copper with a frost finish.

Florabundi Lipstick

Florabundi was a limited-edition warm lavender with a metallic finish.

Mixed Media Lipstick

Mixed Media lipstick is another limited edition shade that was no longer available until this weekend. It's a cool burgundy shade with a satin finish.

Moxie Lipstick

Moxie Lipstick was a limited-edition cool fuchsia with a matte finish.

Tanarama Lipstick

Tanarama was a limited-edition warm gold with a frost finish.

Epic Lipstick

Epic Lipstick was a limited-edition warm purple with a cream finish.

This weekend stock up on some of your most-missed favorites or try new shades you have never used before. It's a holiday worth celebrating.