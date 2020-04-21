Peter Weber has continued to make headlines after his Bachelor season thanks to his recent quarantine with Kelley Flanagan, but it turns out that he almost got back together with a different contestant. During a recent appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast, Madison said former Bachelor Peter texted her days before reuniting with Kelley, and she claims the pilot confessed he still had feelings for her.

The Alabama native told Kaitlyn on the April 21 episode of her podcast that she was "hurt" by seeing photos of Kelley and Peter together, especially since he had recently reached out to her. "He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, 'I miss you, let’s get back together,'" Madison said, adding that he reached out "two days before he was spotted in Chicago" with the lawyer.

"I mean, I think that to me was a little confusing," she continued, "but I think, when you breakup and you’re going through a heartbreak and you just came off a show that was emotionally, physically and very which way exhausting, everybody handles that differently. Everybody leans on different things." While Madison insisted that she wasn't particularly upset by the fact that Peter had moved on, she was "thrown off" by the fact that she had no idea he was texting Kelley, who she considered her "best friend" in the Bachelor Mansion.

"He had texted me two days before. And [then] he texted me after [the news] had been out for a couple days," Madison claimed, adding that Peter sent a "long, long" text defending himself after the photos leaked. "I told him ... 'What I’m confused about, Peter, is two days ago you were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend. It just feels a little hurtful."

Madison's hurt feelings might also explain why she recently threw some shade at Kelley for potentially reconciling with Peter. After she made a Tik Tok video with several of their fellow Bachelor contestants, a fan asked Madison "where is Kelley," in the comments. "With our ex lol," Madison responded. While Kelley didn't respond directly, the lawyer did reportedly like a tweet from a Bachelor fan criticizing the women in the video for throwing shade at Kelley and not moving on with their lives.

Madison later commented on an Instagram post about the drama by declaring that the whole thing was "just a joke" and that she had "all the love for both" Peter and Kelley. She reiterated that on the Off the Vine episode, explaining, "they’re obviously both incredible and special people." She added, that Peter is "not the one for me, so I wish him all the best" going forward.

Despite the well-wishes from his ex, Peter has maintained that he and Kelley are "not dating" during an episode of The Viall Files. And he made clear that he just want to take things slowly and see if they can build a relationship off-camera. "Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course," he continued. "I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened." Bachelor Nation — and all of Peter's exes — will just have to wait and see what happens with Kelley going forward.