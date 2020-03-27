Like much of the world, Tim Gunn is currently working from home to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. And his advice for WFH fashion is pretty simple: "Do whatever it takes" to get through the day.

For Gunn, that means spending an excessive amount of time in his pajamas and robe — but only if he's not leaving the apartment. "If I am leaving to get the mail, I put on my jeans and a turtleneck sweater," he tells Bustle. "I think we have to have some boundaries when it comes to how casually we're dressed and what we're wearing. But truly, whatever it takes."

In other words, if you feel best when you're comfortably dressed, break out your sweats. But if you're craving a sense of normalcy and routine, put on some pants. Just don't expect Gunn to follow suit. "I have a good friend in Washington D.C., and I spoke to him about this," Gunn says. "He said he's actually dressing for work while working at home. And I asked him why, and he said, 'Well for me, I feel it's a degree of normalcy that makes me comfortable.' Frankly I think it sounds crazy, but if it works for you and you want that level of normalcy, that's great."

If you're curious what dressing down looks like for a style icon like Gunn, just head to his Instagram, where he posted a video in his WFH attire encouraging everyone to "make it work" during this public health crisis. "I am practicing self-isolation, which is why you find me home in the middle of the day wearing pajamas and a robe. Why not? I'm not going anywhere, and the only people I'm inviting in are you," he said, pointing to the camera. "Take nothing for granted. And be grateful for all that we do have."

Leave it to Gunn to keep the wise words (and fashion advice!) flowing, even among so much uncertainty.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.