It should come as no surprise that Mandy Moore's Emmys 2019 red carpet outfit is killer. After all, she is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series for her role as Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us, and boy, did she bring it for her fans. If you're Mandy Moore stan (who isn't?), then you have likely been following her fashion journey all weekend long on her Instagram as she's shown off her fabulous outfits to all the pre-show parties. But she most definitely saved the best look for last.

On Sunday evening, the This Is Us star wore a custom Brandon Maxwell gown that featured dramatically poufy pink sleeves and a red skirt with a high slit that screams "I'm an Emmy winner." The gown was very va-va-voom and gave us old Hollywood vibes with its low cut and off-the-shoulder sleeves. She finished the look with red heeled sandals and a smattering of bedazzling jewels from Forevermark jewelry. It is a decidedly different look from what Moore wore the Emmys last year. While she stunned in a coppery custom Rodarte gown and a smoky eye in 2018, this year, Moore went bold, bright, and beautiful in red and pink.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

To match the sultry classic starlet vibes of her gown, Moore wore her hair in glamorous Hollywood waves, styled by none other than Ashley Streicher. Streicher delivered the perfect amount of volume and curls using a T3 curling iron and clips. As for her makeup, sister Jenn Streicher first prepped Moore's skin with The Route Beauty skin care products and then finished with a red statement eye using Troy Surratt eyeshadow.

September has been a very big month for Mandy Moore. Not only is she walking the Emmys red carpet as a nominee, but she also recently released new music for the first time in a decade. On Sept. 17, the singer-turned-actress released "When I Wasn't Watching," taking to Instagram to share the big moment.

"It’s been ten years since I’ve released music and to be able to confidently step back in to this world with some of my very favorite humans and artists beside me (@taylordawesgoldsmith, @themikeviola, @dawestheband and @herbadams) is something else all together. I’m thrilled to share the first track from my forthcoming record. It’s been a bit of a winding road to get here but so worth it. More to come! #wheniwasntwatching #newmusic," Moore wrote on her Instagram.

It's no wonder Moore is glowing at the awards show tonight. Besides the beautiful gown, the perfectly glowy makeup, and the gorgeous waves, Moore is radiating from the inside out. While we are crossing our fingers and toes in hopes that Moore walks away with a golden statue tonight, win or lose, Moore is already a total winner.