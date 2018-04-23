As exciting as it is to test out new eyeshadows or dust on a highlighter that just dropped, there's just something about those cult-favorite beauty products. They're tried-and-true with incredible reviews that make them bonafide classics. So, when a highly-favored Marc Jacobs bronzer got the dreaded "discontinued" boot, it was a real heart-breaker for many beauty lovers. But that's all about to change.

Temperatures have barely risen and creating summer beauty essentials is already being checked off of many brands' to-do list. We're talking launches of body illuminators, summery shadow sets inspired by the beach, and every festival season-approved palette you could think of. But Marc Jacobs is getting ready to take the icing on the cake for summer beauty launches with a dreamy new lineup.

Now introducing their Coconut Fantasy Collection, Marc Jacobs Beauty is giving fans of their classic bronzer every reason to rejoice again. They're re-launching a highly-coveted complexion perfecter just in time for a bikini season slay. That's right, the O!mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan is back people, and this is not a drill. This time, the limited edition bronzer returns with more coconut goodies that are sure to stun all summer '18.

The "Tan-Tastic!" bronzer, loaded with a decadent coconut scent, first made its debut with the Marc Jacobs' Coconut Glow Collection in spring 2017. A universal matte bronzer that blended effortlessly because of its finely milled powder, retailing for $49, the compact was the ultimate vacay essential until Marc Jacobs pulled it from shelves. Now that the bronzer is back by popular demand, it'll likely sell out in record time when it officially drops online on April 24 via Sephora and Marc Jacobs Beauty.

The packaging alone is to die for. The bronzer's updated glossy white compact with rose gold details will only be available for a limited time, so if you never got your claws on it before, now would be the time to take drastic measures to secure it.

It's not just the O!mega Bronzer that's causing a stir this time around. Completing the Coconut Fantasy Collection is a brand-spanking new eye shadow palette, finishing powder, and dew drops.

The seven-pan Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in "Fantascene", also toting a $49 price tag, is quite the stunner. If features pinky-nudes and blush-toned shimmers that fall in line with the collection's rose gold theme. Just peep the fierce gold and beautiful corals that pop right off of the skin.

A fresh shade of the Coconut Gel Highlighter Dew Drops will also hit the market. Delivering a rose gold glow that will run you $44, the "Fantasy" drops add a dose of skincare to your makeup look. The gel-cream illuminator is formulated with five forms of coconut and provitamin B5 to hydrate and nourish the skin as it highlights. Quite versatile, the drops are ideal for mixing into your foundation or primer for an all-over luminescence or tapped into the high-points of your face for strategic highlighting.

Also a member of the collection, the Finish Line setting powder, weighing in at $44, is the foundation setter of your dreams. Five forms of coconut and cocoa butter give the translucent powder a hydrating finish that aids in giving your skin a healthy, never dry or chalky, finish. To extend the wear of your makeup, this eight-hour powder is going to be your best friend.

Just as the collection sold out almost instantly the first time, these coconut goodies just may do the same thing again, especially now that they feature a trendy rose gold twist on their packaging and formula. So, it's only a matter of time before their limited edition seals are removed and they're gone for good.