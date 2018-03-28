Muted purples, mustard yellows, and burnt earth tones may have been dominating the cold weather months, but things are about to get super tropical. Joining the ranks of underwater-inspired collections bursting onto the beauty scene, Urban Decay's Beached Collection is the next vacay-ready line that'll have you obsessed.

Spring may as well not even be a thing anymore. As one beach-inspired beauty product after another enters the market, it's obvious that vacay season is already on everyone's mind. There was Tarte's Mermaid and Make Waves lineup, inspired by sea life, that brought on the beach vibes like no other. Then, BH Cosmetics introduced the Festival Collection, making it so hard to resist thinking about denim cutoffs and sandals. So, it's safe to say that yet another summer-themed collection will have you itching to plan the perfect getaway.

Perhaps, that's jumping the gun, considering spring has barely made its debut. But it's nearly impossible to not think about crashing waves and sand between your toes when the ultimate beach-inspired beauty collection is now circulating around the web.

That's right, Urban Decay's soon-to-be-released eye, face, and lip enhancers will transport you to paradise with just one look at the tropical merch.

Beautiful lippies and eyeliners aside, the Beached Eyeshadow Palette is the must-have within the new collection. After all, Urban Decay is known for churning out cult-favorite eyeshadows like there's nothing to it.

The $34 stunner, dropping online and in stores for both Ulta and Urban Decay on May 10, includes the most enticing mix of eight soft neutrals and eye-catching aquatic shimmers. Featuring bikini weather-inspired names like "Double Dip", "Plunge", and "Heatwave", each shade will have you dreaming of fun in the sun. It's practically last summer's Naked Heat Palette, but this time, with an underwater twist.

"The colors were inspired with warm tones in mind, giving it that beachy summer feel with a touch of aqua," UD's Global Makeup Artist, Steve Kassajikian told Cosmopolitan. "They’re deeper toned so they’re not electric, and they go well with the bronze-y feel of summer."

The new shadows aren't the only thing that scream summer love, however. Three new lippies, decked out in the palm tree packaging for $18 each, compliment the shimmers perfectly.

Thou shall be shooketh by "100 Degrees", the red hot statement-maker that'll pop against any complexion. "Heatwave" is the semi-metallic bronze of the bunch. Then there's "Tower 1", a sheer pinky-neutral that according to Kissajikian was "named after a lifeguard's lookout tower on the beach".

Adding any one of Urban Decay's metallic 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils will do your summery beauty beat justice. It can't get any more sun-inspired than "Goldmine", and "Lucky" will certainly take your eye makeup to new heights.

Of course, all of this beachy goodness wouldn't even be possible without UD's matte Beached Bronzers. They're the facial feature definers that kicked the entire line off in the first place.

First making their debut last year, the "Sun-Kissed" (for light to medium skin) and "Bronzed" (for medium to dark complexions) compacts inspired the Beach Collection. Just in case you can't wait for newbies to debut in time for the official start of the summer season, you could snag the Beached Bronzers now for $35 a pop.

Founder Wende Zomnir obviously knows what she's doing every time she masterminds a new line for her brand. Every beach-inspired gem joining UD's makeup family soon is just what the beauty sphere needs to get amped for warmer weather.

"Beachy makeup is supposed to look natural with a pop of color," mentioned Kassajikian, and if that's the case, it looks like Urban Decay is doing a stellar job at creating the summer essentials.