From Queen Elizabeth I to Tonya Harding to Harley Quinn — is there any role Margot Robbie can’t take on? The actress has dominated the big screen since leaving her post on Neighbours in 2011, and is showing no signs of slowing down. So why is Margot Robbie still being asked when she'll have kids?

While many of us have to deal with the old "clock is ticking" chat from prying relatives, Robbie has had to endure this kind scrutiny in almost every interview since her marriage to producer-director Tom Ackerley in 2016. Well, on Jan. 15, Robbie and her Mary Queen of Scots co-star Saoirse Ronan were interviewed by the Radio Times, and Robbie took the opportunity to express her frustrations. During the interview (in which Robbie also discussed her exciting new TV show about WWII's female codebreakers), the Suicide Squad actress said:

“I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

Robbie revealed to the Radio Times that she felt sympathy with her character in Mary Queen of Scots, Queen Elizabeth I, when it came to the pressure of having children.

In 2015, Robbie co-founded a production company called LuckyChap Entertainment with her husband and a couple of friends. The company went on to have huge success with ice-skating biopic I, Tonya (with Robbie playing lead character Tonya Harding). In her interview with the Radio Times, Robbie said:

"I’m only really finding out the most fascinating things about history now that we have a production company. We’re finding these projects and I’m learning all these things. It’s like, ‘So why is this not in the history books?'"

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robbie has always been a prominent voice in Hollywood when it comes to championing strong female characters and work produced by women, and hearing that her aim is to tell stories that were left of history books is giving me some serious girl-power feels.

In her next role, Robbie will be taking on a whole new challenge, portraying Barbie in a live-action movie all about the iconic doll, reports the BBC. The movie will be produced by LuckyChap.

And, in other exciting news, Mary Queen of Scots may not be the last time we see Robbie and Ronan join forces. After hearing Robbie’s Barbie movie during the Radio Times interview, Ronan said “F*** yes! Maybe I can be your weird friend…” Now that is a girl gang I am dying to be a part of. Do you think they’ll adopt me?

Handout/Getty Images News/Getty Images

In support of Robbie's point about the pregnancy topic, Ronan said: “Only women get asked that when they get married. Men don’t.”

Seeing two of the most successful, strong females in Hollywood make a stand against these comments is seriously heartening. While massive strides have been made in bridging the gap of inequality for women in the workplace, Robbie's revelation highlights that there is still a way to go before certain parts of society stop seeing women’s primary role as baby makers.