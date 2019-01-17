Mariah Carey has always played by her own rules. She's not afraid to throw shade or speak her mind, and she stays glamorous all the time. Seriously, think about it: Have you known Mimi to not look glamorous? Well, neither has she, apparently. On Jan. 16, Mariah Carey responded to the 10-Year Challenge meme via Twitter, and her response was the most Mariah Carey response ever. Naturally, fans are loving it — but honestly, how could you not?

So, if you're not familiar — in which case, you must be allergic to social media and that's definitely not a bad thing — there's a #10YearChallenge meme that's been making the rounds for the last few weeks. The premise is pretty simple: You post a picture of yourself from 2009 next to a picture of yourself in present day, and then sit back and relax while the compliments roll in. It's basically a harmless excuse for people to brag about their grown-up glow-up.

For whatever reason, Carey finally decided to get in on the trend, but she went and did it her way. That is to say, she did not do it. Instead, the star posted two identical pictures of herself side-by-side via Twitter, and captioned the photos, "I don't get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge," followed by the shrugging emoji. "*Picture taken at some point prior to today."

Mariah, please never change. The fact that she took the effort to post two of the same pictures for the *sole* purpose of reminding people that she has always been flawless ... It's just ... It's just the best. Also, she somehow managed to create a meme within a meme — probably unknowingly — and wow, what a legend.

Pretty much all of her fans on Twitter are loving it. There's a seemingly endless stream of praise currently flooding Carey's comments, with most of them dubbing her the "queen of" various things. "YOUTHFUL QUEEN," one fan wrote. "AGELESS QUEEN, WE WILL STAN FOREVER," tweeted another. "queen of recognising that time is a social construct," one existentially-minded commenter mused.

There were also a ton of people who immediately took her meme-within-a-meme and fully ran with it. Seriously, the below examples about school, your credit card company, and married life are too good.

Another common response has been, "Time? I don't know her" — a spin on a throwback to one of Mimi's most memorable memes of all time. During an interview back in the early '00s, Carey was asked about fellow pop-star Jennifer Lopez. "I don't know her," Mimi responded, despite the fact that, at the time, Lopez was arguably at the height of her career. It was the epitome of shade, and has lived on in infamy ever since.

Isn't the internet a wonderful place every now and then? Carey's response — and her fans' reactions to her response — to the 10-Year Challenge is a perfect example of that. And even though it was said before, it undoubtedly bears repeating: Mariah, please never change.