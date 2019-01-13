Maroon 5, Travis Scott, & Big Boi Will Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

On Sunday, Jan. 13, the NFL officially confirmed rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott will perform at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show alongside Maroon 5, as reported by The Wrap. This marks the first time that any of the announced performers have played at the Super Bowl. However, the confirmation comes at a time when controversy is surrounding the 2019 Halftime Show. Critics, including Amy Schumer, have urged musicians to turn down offers to perform at the game in protest of the NFL's treatment of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The controversy seems to have prompted Scott to announce he's partnering with the NFL to donate $500,000 to the non-profit organization Dream Corps, according to Variety.

