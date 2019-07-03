An Alabama woman who a grand jury had indicted for manslaughter after she was shot in the stomach while pregnant will not be charged by local authorities. In a press conference Wednesday, Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice Washington announced that she won't pursue a case against Marshae Jones for the death of her fetus.

In the past week, Jones' case, the latest front in the battle over so-called personhood, set off an uproar across the country. The personhood movement advocates "for the rights of fetuses to be recognized as equal to — or even more important than — the rights of the mothers who carry them," as The New York Times puts it. Notably, the indictment against Jones came two months after Alabama passed a near-total ban on abortion, without exception for rape or incest.

"This is truly a disturbing and heartbreaking case. An unborn child was tragically lost and families on both sides of this matter suffered. Nothing, nothing, nothing we do today or in the future will change that reality," Washington said in the press conference, as quoted by ABC News.

Jones, 27, lost her pregnancy on Dec. 4, 2018 after an altercation outside a Dollar General store in Pleasant Grove, Alabama escalated into her being shot in the stomach. Police charged the shooter, Ebony Jemison, 23, with manslaughter, but a grand jury ultimately declined to indict her and that charge was dismissed, according to AL.com.

Police argued that Jones initiated the fight that led to her being shot, and thus was liable for the death of the fetus.

“The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby,’’ Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid said last year, as quoted by AL.com. “It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight which resulted in the death of her own unborn baby.”

Jones' legal team argued Monday in a motion to dismiss the case that there was no legitimate legal basis for the charges on which she'd been indicted.

"Using a flawed and twisted rationale, the State of Alabama has charged a new theory of criminal liability that does not lawfully exist," Jones' lawyers wrote in the motion, which was filed Monday, per BuzzFeed News. "The State's theory ignores the law and ignores reason."

In the press conference announcing her decision not to prosecute Jones' case, Washington, the Jefferson County district attorney, said, "There are no winners, only losers in this sad ordeal."

More to come...