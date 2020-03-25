Apparently Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's eldest is the go-to source for family scoop. During a recent Instagram Live session, Mason Disick reportedly discussed Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship, Cosmopolitan shared on March 25. He even provided insight into their current status. According to the 10-year-old, Kylie and Travis are not together, despite multiple reports stating the opposite.

During his recent Instagram Live, Mason appeared to answer a fan question about his aunt, declaring, "No, Kylie and Travis are not back together." According to Page Six, it appears that Mason's Instagram has since been deactivated. The page for his Instagram, @masondisick.official, does not appear to exist on the site anymore. No one from the family, including Kylie and Travis, have commented on Mason's major piece of gossip.

Entertainment Tonight and TMZ reported in early March that Kylie and Travis had reunited after rumors of their split surfaced in October 2019. Per a source who spoke with ET the two reportedly "took a break last year because they both had so much going on." But, the source continued, "Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it. At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together." Bustle previously reached out to Jenner and Scott's reps for comment on their reported reunion, but didn't receive any immediate responses.

Whatever Kylie and Travis' relationship status is, they appear to be in self-quarantine together, along with their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi. On March 24, Travis posted an Instagram video showing some father-daughter time, as he played basketball with Stormi.

Kylie has also posted several videos of Stormi on social media during the coronavirus crisis, and has repeatedly urged her followers to take social distancing seriously.

