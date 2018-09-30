The Kavanaugh hearings were difficult to watch for many people, but Saturday Night Live enlisted some A-list help to find the humor in the hearing. Matt Damon stopped SNL to play Brett Kavanaugh, becoming the latest in a long ling of movie stars to make cameo appearances on SNL mocking today's major political figures.

It's safe to assume that whenever a major political figure makes a splash in the news cycle, SNL is going to pull an impressive feat of stunt casting and present the definitive comic parody of that person. Joining a lineage of defining performances that includes Tina Fey as Sarah Palin, Alec Baldwin as Trump, and Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer, Matt Damon highlights Brett Kavanaugh's love of beer, calendars, and being a graduate of Yale University.

While Damon as Kavanaugh is undoubtedly the star of the sketch, SNL cast members new and old filled out the people present at the hearing. Cecily Strong brought Diane Feinstein's befuddlement to the sketch, former cast member Rachel Dratch returned to the show to portray Senator Amy Klobuchar, Aidy Bryant played the constantly interrupted prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, and Kate McKinnon as noted single white male from South Carolina Lindsay Graham. The sketch was a much-needed laugh at the expense of those involved in the Kavanaugh hearings, but the sketches smartest move was leaving out a key figure — Christine Blasey Ford.

