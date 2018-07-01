A California congresswoman is publicly pushing back against those attempting to intimidate her. While speaking in Los Angeles on Saturday, Rep. Maxine Waters responded to the death threats she received earlier in the week, warning her harassers, "you better shoot straight" because "there's nothing like a wounded animal."

"I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me," Waters said at a "Families Belong Together" protest rally in Los Angeles, California. "All I have to say is this, if you shoot me you better shoot straight, there’s nothing like a wounded animal."

Waters said last week that she'd been forced to cancel upcoming appearances at events in Texas and Alabama due to a "very serious death threat" made against her. She blamed President Donald Trump, saying the hostile and threatening messages stemmed from the president's "veiled threat," and false claim that she'd encouraged violence against Trump supporters.

"This is just one in several very serious threats the United States Capitol Police are investigating in which individuals threatened to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm," the congresswoman said.

But the congresswoman appeared unwilling to waver from her criticism of the president Saturday. "I have no fear, I'm in this fight," she told the crowd in Los Angeles.

blogswarm on YouTube

