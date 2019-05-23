Maya Rudolph's 'Booksmart' Cameo Will Inspire You To Be Your Best Self

Booksmart, which premieres on May 24, is a comedy with a cast full of some of our favorite funny people. Aside from the hilarious duo at the forefront of the film, Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, the Olivia Wilde-directed movie's lineup also includes Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow, Jessica Williams, and Will Forte. And though her name is nowhere to be found in the credits, Maya Rudolph also makes a cameo in Booksmart.

In the high school comedy, best friends Molly (Feldstein) and Amy (Dever) realize during their final day of high school that, while they were focusing on getting into good schools, they failed to get the full high school experience. (And, what's worse, the kids who partied got into good schools anyway.) So, on the eve of their graduation, they decide to break as many rules as they can, and cram everything they missed out on into one hilariously wild night of getting drunk, doing drugs, committing crime, and basically going maybe a little too far.

Sudeikis is the school principal; Kudrow and Forte are Amy's sweetly progressive parents; and Williams is a teacher who relates a little too well to her students. Rudolph's presence in the movie, however, is a lot more subtle. You may not have realized it, but she already made her "appearance" in Booksmart's official trailer.

At the beginning of the trailer, Molly sits on the floor of her room, meditating to a motivational speech that greets her, "Good morning, winner. Take a deep breath." And as the camera pans to her altar dedicated to her accomplishments and badass women like Michelle Obama and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the tape continues to calmly instruct her, "Visualize the mountain of your success, and look down at everyone who's ever doubted you." Then the voice gets full-on aggressive, "F*ck those losers. F*ck them in their stupid f*cking faces."

If the morning meditation voice sounds familiar, that's because it belongs to none other than Maya Rudolph. And, honestly, who better to pump you up every morning while you're getting ready to conquer the world than this comedy queen? The former Saturday Night Live cast member has lent her voice to several other projects, including Netflix's Big Mouth. Her most iconic role in Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg's animated series is Connie the Hormone Monstress, which Feldstein references in an interview with Thrillist. When asked about Molly's Maya Rudolph morning affirmations, Feldstein replied, "Hormone Monster, baby! My dream."

Rudolph also voices many other Big Mouth characters, including the ghost of Elizabeth Taylor, the ghost of Whitney Houston, Principal Barren, and more. And even before the series came out in 2017, Rudolph already had a lot of experience with voice acting roles in Shrek the Third (Rapunzel), Big Hero 6 (Aunt Cass), and The Emoji Movie (Smiler).

While you might not have immediately caught Rudolph in her Booksmart cameo, she's been getting a lot of attention recently as one of the headlining stars of the Netflix original comedy Wine Country, which dropped on the streaming platform earlier this month.

Clearly, every comedy — and just life in general — is better with Maya Rudolph in it. After watching Booksmart, you'll probably have your own Rudolph morning mix to get you ready to dunk on all the haters.