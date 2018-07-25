There may never come a time when Maybelline doesn't bless the beauty community with a hit. The drugstore favorite drops new merch that flies off of shelves on the reg, but their tried-and-true products are what really give the brand its top dog status. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind is the most popular concealer, Nielsen ratings allegedly show, a testament that the brand has a long history of producing great products.

Never sleep on Maybelline. The brand has been on a roll, releasing one beauty must-have after another, as of late. They had beauty lovers feeling love at first sight with their newly-released Lemonade Craze Eyeshadow Palette and all of the Tattoo Brow launches of 2018 were the budget-friendly solutions to microblading that beauty lovers dreamed of. Needless to say, Maybelline is all that and a bag of chips.

The brand hardly sells cosmetics over $10 and they're some of the best on the market. That includes Maybelline's best-selling concealer, a dark circle eraser that has recently earned some major stripes. If there ever was an under eye booster that America swears by, it's the cushy Maybelline marker, supposedly backed by reports that show sales of the concealer are booming.

Tarte's Shape Tape concealer may be a newer fan-favorite and YSL's Touche Eclat pen may be a cult-classic, but they appear to have nothing on the Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer. Allure reports that a press release from Maybelline New York states the oldie but goodie has out-ranked other concealers from both mass and prestige brands.

Allegedly, Instant Age Rewind's accolade of most popular concealer in the U.S. came from "Nielsen data for dollar and unit sales in major retailers ranging from February 2017 to February 2018". Of course, confirmation from Nielsen on Maybelline having the best-selling concealer would truly solidify its newfound status, but it's not hard to believe the brand has a nationwide success on their hands.

At the start of 2018, Maybelline expanded its concealer shades to include more women of color, a move that made the Instant Age Rewind more appealing to the masses. Combine an improved shade range with the concealer's affordable price and skin-perfecting formula, and you've got a product that can surely rise in popularity. Lest it not be forgotten that a consumer has tons of options for finding the concealer, given that it's sold at Ulta, CVS, Target, Walmart and so many more in-store and online retailers for the easiest access.

Of all the Maybelline products that have come and gone, this dream concealer that has been a permanent fixture for the brand. There's a reason for that, and it lies in the fact that the concealer erases dark circles, hides blemishes and can even take the place of foundation.

"I have used this many times on Gigi [Hadid] solely for the purpose of perfecting the skin without using foundation," Allure reported that Maybelline global makeup artist Erin Parsons said in a statement. "I am able to cover blemishes and under-eye darkness using two different tones. The neutralizer shade is perfect for brightening the under eyes.

There you have it, folks. America has spoken, and has reportedly dubbed Maybelline as the creator of a holy grail concealer. There's only one thing left to do if your makeup bag isn't already toting the concealer — pick the popular age reverser up on your next beauty haul, and you won't be disappointed.