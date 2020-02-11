In theory, Valentine's Day is an all-around positive experience filled with love for all. But in reality it's just an ordinary weekday, and our feelings don't get paused for the holiday's sake. If you're struggling with the pressure that surrounds Feb. 14, it can be helpful to know not just how your zodiac sign will be affected on Valentine's Day, but specific meditations that can help you deal, too.

While each sign will have their own unique experience with the holiday, astrologer Lisa Stardust says that all signs will be affected by the moon's presence in "the evocative and erotic" Scorpio this year.

"Venus will be in passionate Aries and Mercury in passive Pisces," Stardust tells Bustle. "All of these energies will clash and water the other out, making us feel lost in our emotions." Meaning, all signs will be dealing with complex emotional challenges, so it's important to drop our expectations for a carefree holiday so that we're not disappointed. Luckily, meditation helps to reconcile the difference between our expectations and reality.

Below, you'll find a list of guided meditation sessions for each sign, based on what Stardust predicted each sign will be struggling with. Whether you have 10 minutes or an hour, any time you put towards centering yourself and focusing on your inner feelings will be helpful to you during this time.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Lauren Ostrowski Fenton on YouTube

You might be feeling jealous of all the couples' pics on your Instagram feed this Valentine's Day, Aries. "This is due to Venus’s alignment on your Sun because such sentiments can be activated during this transit," Stardust says.

To ensure you don't put energy towards jealousy, check out this meditation rerouting your feelings towards empathy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Michael Sealey on YouTube

Taurus, you're working hard and may be stressed with work projects, which means that you'll probably want to stay in this year.

"This is due to Venus’s placement in your house of relaxation and the Sun highlighting your work house," Stardust says, so listen to this meditation to help get your mind off work so you can enjoy the night.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Positive Magazine Meditation on YouTube

Utilize this negative energy removal mediation in order to tap in your romantic side, because according to Stardust, you've been too distracted with work drama.

"You’re in the mood to skip town for some adventure — due to the lunar and solar placements in your chart," Stardust says.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Meditation Relax Music on YouTube

You may be more in the mood to chill out at home this year. "Don’t push yourself too hard," Stardust says, especially if you're not feeling well.

If you're in a relationship, hang at home together and have a relaxing night. If you're single, make it a self-care night and check out with this meditation and relax.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Michelle Chalfant on YouTube

Put some energy into meditating and thinking about how your actions affect others, Leo. "Implementing boundaries will be a challenge, especially when you don’t adhere by the rules others set," Stardust says. "Be careful not to step on any toes as it may create bigger arguments than anticipated." This meditation will help you manifest your own boundaries so that you can avoid being the center of any drama.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The Honest Guys - Meditations - Relaxation on YouTube

While your love life isn't threatened on Valentine's Day, your friendships might be. "It’s never cool to spread gossip about someone you care about, but your slippery lips may accidentally stir the pot," Stardust days.

To make sure that you're being the best friend you can be, check out this meditation focused on improving all the relationships you have in your life.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Linda Hall Meditation on YouTube

You're feeling sensitive, Libra, and this positive guided meditation might help you shift your focus. "Don’t let others bring you down today by careless remarks," Stardust says. "Although it may be hard, embrace the power within."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Brandon Epstein on YouTube

Due to the moon's alignment, your feelings may be all over the place. Luckily, change is coming. "This will be your personal monthly new moon which means it’s time to let go and start fresh — which is why you may shed some tears," Stardust says.

Check out this meditation that steers you toward making a fresh start so that you have some resources and encouragement to start a new chapter.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Katie Kyleen S on YouTube

You may feel like your friends are gossiping about you, Sag. If you do choose to bring it up, pick your words wisely. "You may confront them, which will cause more drama," Stardust says, adding to proceed with caution.

To avoid falling into toxic behavior, listen to this guided meditation for releasing other people's energy from your mind so that you can stay above the gossip and focus on the healthy relationships you have in your life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The Mindful Movement on YouTube

Get ready for a wild Valentine's Day, Cap. "You’re never one to rage against the rules, but today you’re feeling like shaking things up," Stardust says. "Your unexpected and unpredictable vibe may cause tensions within relationships," so listen to this meditation to stay grounded and guide your energy towards behaviors more in-line with your values. And if you must rage, rage responsibly!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Michael Sealey on YouTube

You're not going to be feeling great about money on Valentine's Day, which might change the way you feel about a fancy date or indulgent expense. To keep your confidence up while you navigate your way through your finances over time, check out this meditation on letting go of negative attachments and don't allow your financial situation to ruin a potentially great day — you can't solve all your problems on Feb. 14 anyway.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

VIAStrengths on YouTube

Of all the signs, you're going to need to take some time to meditate the most. "You’re confused about how you feel toward your significant other as a result of your ex coming back into your life," Stardust says. "This may create arguments between you both on Valentine’s Day. Word of advice: be honest even though it’s hard today."

Try listening to this meditation before you have any heavy conversations so that you can face your feelings them before sharing them — it will help to ensure you are as eloquent and respectful as possible.

For many, meditation is a practice that's utilized on a daily basis to help clear the mind, focus on what's important and de-stress. Whether it's part of your practice or not, you'll want to make time for a quick meditation session on Valentine's Day to ensure that the holiday doesn't create any unnecessary complications in your life. Remember — it's just one day.