If you're in need of inspiration for a way to embrace your pregnancy, who better to look to than Queen Bey? Even Meghan King Edmonds took Beyoncé-themed pregnancy photos as way to celebrate the impending arrival of her twin boys and to express her love for the singer. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star sharedimages on Instagram Friday from her Beyoncé-inspired photo shoot and it's clear she's happy with the end result.

"If I can’t be Queen Bey I’ll settle for King Edmonds #twinscomingsoon #imitationisflattery #thisIsNotMyMaternityShoot," she wrote about the images taken by photographer Heather Mohr. The photo is pretty much a replica of Beyoncé's, which she shared on Instagram in February 2017. This was the Lemonade artist's way of announcing she and JAY-Z were expecting twins, and the photo almost broke the internet.

Similar to Edmonds, Bey posed in a bra, underwear, and a green veil with a gorgeous flower arrangement behind her. Beyoncé also rested her hands on her baby bump. She captioned the pregnancy announcement: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters"

When it comes to anything Beyoncé related, there will be attention. So, of course, Edmonds is getting a strong reaction for copying the queen of all queens. Either fans love it, hate it, or are just plain confused by Edmonds channeling her inner pregnant Beyoncé. There are also a lot of people who think Edmonds needs to be original when it comes to taking pregnancy photos. However, as she makes clear, she did this for herself and to have fun.

The 33-year-old Bravolebrity has already had to defend herself to many fans who said she needs to be "original" by telling them in her Instagram comments:

"I think you missed the point, this is trying to be a copycat, it’s about not being original, it’s a spoof, an homage to the Queen, our twinning twin pregnancies, and the extravagant opulence that is Beyoncé."

There were many fans who came to her defense, including one who wrote, "Did yall read her hashtags before saying she’s trying to Be like Beyoncé? She’s just making fun and being real real extra, the same way that Beyoncé actually looked doing that shoot, very extra. Lol still beautiful but extra. It’s a spoof and she’s being funny." Another person commented, "All these bitter Betty’s saying 'be original' get outta here! READ THE HASHTAGS. THIS IS NOT HER MATERNITY SHOOT. She did this to have fun and it turned out super cute!!"

Then, there is this fan who wants to set the record straight: "I find that both of their pregnancy pictures are great.. she never said anything about being prettier or better than Beyoncé.. she was being funny by doing this as well because she is having twins too.. I guess we all forgot about Women International Day that quick about kicking another woman down instead of uplifting all...."

Edmonds isn't the only one to copy Beyoncé's twins announcement. As soon as the photo hit Instagram, people were already thinking of ways they could spoof her. The same thing happened after Bey's first photo of her twins, Sir and Rumi, hit the internet.

Imitation isn't always the sincerest form of flattery, but in Edmonds' case it is. You might not like that she copied Bey or think that the singer did it better, but Edmonds didn't mean any harm by it. She's simply having fun and celebrating her pregnant body and there's nothing wrong with that.