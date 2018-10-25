When news broke earlier this month that Meghan Markle is pregnant, the internet predictably had a field day. Here we now are, emotionally invested in Meghan's uterus and eagerly awaiting yet another adorable addition to the royal family. But how long exactly do we have to wait? Meghan's due date is "Spring 2019," according to the royal palace. But what could that mean about the future personality of yet another royal? What do the stars have to say about that?

Spring could mean a whole range of due dates for the possible zodiac signs for Meghan and Harry's baby, but traditionally it would likely be the first sign of the zodiac, Aries, and the two signs that follow it, Taurus and Gemini.

Aries season marks the start of the spring equinox on March 21 and goes until April 19. Taurus season is from April 20 until May 20, and Gemini season is from May 21 to June 20, which is when we start getting into summery territory.Some speculation on an exact date comes from Britain-based magazine Hello! currently state that Meghan was about 12 weeks pregnant at the announcement date on Oct. 15, putting her due date at around April 29.

Whether the baby ends up being a Taurus and born in late April to early May like that report says, or the surrounding signs of Aries and Gemini, he or she will definitely have a dynamic personality. Read on to find out more:

Taurus Giphy The baby will be in great company if she or he is a Taurus, because many of his or her relatives share this grounded zodiac sign. Immediate ousins Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are Tauruses, as Princess Charlotte's birthday is May 2 and Prince Louis' birthday this past year was May 23. His or her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21 and is also Taurus. Giphy This is the fixed earth sign that rules the astrological second house of material possessions. Tauruses can have good heads on their shoulders when it comes to their morals, and they also tend to enjoy the finer things in life. This sign was practically born to be royalty, and the new royal baby will likely be a logically-minded, thoughtful, and fun person. Which is a good trait for anyone who is part of the ruling lineage of a country! Prince Harry is also a Virgo, while Aunt Kate Middleton is a Capricorn, so having two other serious earth signs as immediate relatives will also be a great combination for this baby's ability to feel at home in his or her rightful place in this family. Giphy

Aries Giphy If this royal baby is an Aries, his or her personality will be vibrant and maybe a little impetuous, but highly rooted in a sense of individuality. Aries is the cardinal fire sign, meaning it sparks people wherever it goes to use their intuition and be their best selves. Aries rules the first house of identity in astrology, so this baby's independent streak would bring him or her a huge ability to inspire the people around him or her. It just so happens there currently aren't any fiery Aries in the royal family, so if this baby is one, a dash of youthful spirit will be a much-welcomed addition to the mix! Meghan herself is a Leo, so having another fire sign for a mother would mean the two would understand the dreams and high ambitions that fire signs tend to bring. They would likely be a power mother-daughter or mother-son duo, and that would be simply adorable to watch. Giphy