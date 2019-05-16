His dad is British. His mom is American. So, it actually makes a lot of sense that Meghan Markle reportedly wants to raise Archie in both the U.S. and the U.K., as per a source for Us Weekly. Doing so would definitely be a break in tradition, as far as the royal family is concerned, but let's be honest — Markle has pretty much done things her own way from the very start.

Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6. Royal family fans on both sides of the pond were, of course, thrilled, as were fans of Riverdale (because Archie Andrews, duh).

Now, while most children born unto royal family members typically spend the majority of their adolescence growing up in the U.K., it sounds like Archie's childhood might end up being a bit different. "For Meghan, it’s just as important for Archie to learn about her family history as it is for him to learn about his royal ancestors, so she plans to go on a trip to L.A. with him once she’s comfortable taking him on a plane," a source claimed to Us Weekly on May 16.

This shouldn't come as a huge surprise to anyone who has been paying attention lately, though, as Markle isn't exactly your typical, everyday duchess. She's consistently proven to prefer a more non-traditional approach to life within the monarchy, and it seems as if she and Harry will have little Archie follow suit.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Meghan likes to do things her way," the source revealed. "She’s a very strong woman who wants to use her role to modernize the monarchy, which is one of the reasons she and Harry decided to reject a title for Archie. [She and Prince Harry] want their son to lead a normal life."

Shortly after Archie was born, Harry and Markle announced that they wouldn't be using a "courtesy title" for their son. Once Prince Charles inherits the throne, he'll automatically become a prince — but for now, he'll just be going by Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The fact that Harry and Markle chose not to have "Lord" proceed Archie's name isn't like, an earth-shattering decision. It does, however, speak to the way they want to raise their son: like a normal, non-royal kid.

Well, "normal" in a relative sense, that is. He'll still presumably have to abide by many of the royal family traditions, but his lack of a courtesy title — combined with Markle's reported interest in familiarizing him with her U.S. roots — will likely instill a sense of normalcy that differs from that than, say, his cousins: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Regardless of how their parents decide to raise them, all of the royal children will undoubtedly be well-loved. Not just by their blood-born relatives, but by most of the world, too. It's one of the many perks of having a famous family.

Will Archie end up getting a little bit of extra love from his fans in the U.S., thanks to his American-born mom? Maybe. He sure is lucky either way.