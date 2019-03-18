Meghan Markle may be on technical maternity leave when it comes to her official, public engagements, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been spotted out and about. On Sunday, March 17, Meghan Markle wore another Victoria Beckham piece when she stepped out to a church service with husband Prince Harry, and in case you've missed some of the Duchess of Sussex's major style moments recently, she's been digging her friends' clothing line as of late.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Markle attended a church service with Prince Harry to celebrate the christening of his cousin Zara Tindall's baby where he was also named the godfather. Obviously, the occasion was all about the child, her mother, and their family, but that doesn't mean that Markle's outfit can't be appreciated, especially since royal style fans won't be getting much in the way of official ensembles until she and Prince Harry's child is born.

The magazine reports that Markle wore a vintage Dior coat in a muted burgundy hue that featured large, detailed buttons along the front. She paired the coat with a beret by Stephen Jones, and her bag was by, of course, Victoria Beckham. You can see the full ensemble here.

It's the bag by the British designer that may be most notable despite the gorgeous Dior coat. Why? Markle's worn her friend's line several times now and often the looks are all Beckham everything.

At the christening, Meghan chose to simply wear a bag from Beckham, but she's actually been known to wear the designer from head to toe. That's what makes her decision to add another piece to an ensemble notable, especially since she's worn Beckham from top to bottom not one but twice since Christmas.

In fact, in her last public appearance before going on maternity leave (at least publicly), Markle chose to wear all Victoria Beckham. The Duchess attended a church service for Commonwealth Day wearing a gorgeous white Victoria Beckham coat with a wide strip in the back. The coat was paired with a chain-motif dress, a pattern that according to website What Meghan Wore will be available later this year. At the event, even Markle's heels and bag were Victoria Beckham.

The Commonwealth Day church service, however, isn't even the only time that Markle has worn all Beckham designs. She did the same thing at the 2018 Christmas mass with the royal family. During the walk to the church for the service, Markle wore a deep navy coat with tortoiseshell buttons and a matching dress beneath. She paired the pieces with Victoria Beckham boots and another bag from the designer's line.

The look was totally different from her all neutral look from 2017, but the fact that the Christmas look was from a rumored friend made it special.

While Markle may have just worn a bag to the christening with Prince Harry, the piece still highlights that the Duchess may be adding a favorite designer to her closet, and it just so happens to be a friend. It's not like Markle is a stranger to supporting her friends' designs, though (like her Serena Williams' blaze). Now, it just seems to be Beckham's turn.