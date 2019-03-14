Meghan Markle's Last Outfit Before Maternity Leave Was Designed By One Of Her BFFs

There's some bad yet good news on the royal family front. Meghan Markle's maternity leave has started which means there are unlikely to be any more sightings of the Duchess of Sussex. Don't worry, though, because Meghan Markle's last outfit before maternity leave will keep your royal fashion needs satisfied until fans see her again.

For Markle's last public outing, she attended the Commonwealth Day services with basically the entirety of the royal family. Not only was the Queen in attendance, but Prince William and Kate Middleton also stepped out for the services as well. Of course, a church services calls for a more formal look than some of the Markle's more recent ensembles, like her WE Day casual chic or her Calvin Klein dress and blazer for International Women's Day. Thanks to a church service being her last hoorah, fans were treated to a full-on royal ensemble complete with a hat and everything. The best part is that Markle's outfit was designed by her BFF Victoria Beckham.

According to What Meghan Wore, Markle wore Victoria Beckham everything (except for her pillbox hat which has yet to be placed). The Duchess chose a chain motif dress with a high neckline that What Meghan Wore reports actually has an open back. If Markle's dress features this element, it's hidden by the white Victoria Beckham coat she paired with the dress. Finally, she added a bit of color to the look with a pair of deep green Victoria Beckham heels.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even Markle's matching green handbag is from her BFF's line.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not only did Markle look flawless, but she's supporting her friend in the chicest way.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duchess's last look before her maternity leave isn't her first time wearing Beckham's designs. In fact, it's not even her first time wearing head to toe pieces from the line.

During Christmas Mass in 2018, Markle made the walk to the church near Sandringham with the rest of the members of the royal family wearing all Victoria Beckham. For the occasion she chose a navy, button-front coat that she paired with a pair of black boots and a black bag all from Beckham's line.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle has also worn individual pieces from the brand as well. Back in January, she chose to pair her black Hatch maternity dress with a Victoria Beckham bag while visiting one of her royal patronages, Smart Works. Back in March 2018, she chose a cream cashmere sweater from the line to wear when she and Prince Harry visited Northern Ireland.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beckham isn't the only friend that Markle supports with her sartorial choices, either. When the Duchess and Prince Harry visited Australia back in October 2018, she donned a chic plaid blazer from friend Serena Williams' clothing line. Obviously, it promptly sold out.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clearly, Markle loves to support her talented friends, and she looks good doing it. While fans won't get a glimpse of Markle out and about working (according to Harper's Bazaar she'll be working behind the scenes), her last outfit before maternity leave was a chic way to support a friend and gave royal fashion fans classic royal style vibes.