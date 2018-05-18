She's a former actor and a future duchess, so it should come as no surprise that Meghan Markle has made a few famous pals along the way. Some of Meghan Markle's celebrity friends have already been spotted in London ahead of the royal wedding, adding even more excitement to the high-profile event.

A ton of Markle's Suits crew — she starred on the legal drama as Rachel Zane for seven seasons — have been taking in some sights across the pond, and a few of them stopped by the London Today set to share in the excitement of the May 19 nuptials.

Suits stars Gina Torres (who plays Jessica Pearson), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), and Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), all flew out for the occasion, and sat down with Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hota Kotb on May 18. "They're a great match," Rafferty said of Markle and her husband-to-be.

And Rafferty would know — she, Markle, and Torres were all especially close. "We worked together for so many years on a show, it’s such an amazing experience," Rafferty told Today. "We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends so we became family, we’re still family, so this is a wonderful family affair.”

Markle's Suits co-stars won't be the only famous faces in attendance, though. Here's who you can expect to see on her big day with Harry.

1 Priyanka Chopra Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Quantico star and Markle first met back in 2015 at Elle's annual Women in Television event, and Chopra's long-praised her friend in countless interviews over the years. "I’m super excited about her and her big day,” Chopra told People in Apr. 2018, after confirming that she'd be there for the wedding. “It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that.” The actor was spotted in London on May 18, and posted a video on her Instagram stories while getting fitted for a fascinator, Us Weekly reported.

2 Jessica Mulroney jessicamulroney on Instagram Mulroney is a Toronto-based stylist and one of Markle's best friends. Her attendance is pretty much a given, seeing as how all of her children are in the wedding party. Mulroney's daughter, Ivy, counts Markle as her godmother and is set to be a bridesmaid, and the stylist's two sons, Brian and John, will both be pageboys. Mulroney has also reportedly been Markle's "unofficial wedding planner," according to Harper's Bazaar, so she's probably been putting some final touches on everything since she and her family landed on May 16.

3 Patrick J. Adams Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In addition to her co-stars who appeared on Today, Adams — who played Markle's on-screen Suits husband, Michael Ross — has been hanging out in London with his off-screen, real-life wife, actor Troian Bellisario, since May 17, according to his Instagram. In Sept. 2017, Adams revealed to Esquire that he and Markle are "like brother and sister," so its probably safe to assume that he and Bellisario aren't just in the UK right now by coincidence, and will be joining the rest of the Suits crew for the wedding.

4 Misha Nonoo Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Daily Mail reported that fashion designer Nonoo arrived in London on May 16, and is thought by some to be the "mutual friend" that reportedly set Markle and Harry up in the first place. Neither Nonoo or the couple have confirmed this, but the designer has long-been a friend of both Markle and the royal family — so she'll probably be at the wedding. In Oct. 2017, Nonoo told the Evening Standard about the first time she met Markle. "We were seated next to one another at a lunch and we got along like a house on fire,” the designer revealed. “She has the most remarkable and generous spirit. I aspire to be as philanthropic as she is, and to have as much of an impact as her.”