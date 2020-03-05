Meghan Markle accompanied Prince Harry to the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday. It marked the couple’s first joint public appearance together in the UK since they announced they’re stepping down from their royal duties and relocating to Canada.

For the affair, Markle stepped out in a fitted teal sheath dress by British designer Victoria Beckham. Accessory-wise, she opted for navy suede Manolo Blahnik heels, a Stella McCartney clutch, and small diamond hoop earrings. Her hair was styled in a low ponytail, and she sported a bright red lip to complete the chic ensemble.

It's notable that Markle chose a British designer for the occasion. While it could simply be a coincidence, the Duchess is usually very intentional about her fashion choices. With this being her final round of duties in London as a working royal, she may be using her outfit to pay homage to the UK.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

