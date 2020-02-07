Another day, another fashion staple sold out because Meghan Markle wore it first. Typical. But, fortunately for us, sometimes the Duchess' pieces get restocked, like in the case of Meghan Markle's Staud shirt dress. Even better, the dress is sustainable, making it a win for your pocket and the environment.

During her most recent tour to South Africa in September of last year, Markle was spotted in Staud’s Millie Maxi Dress from the brand's Spring/Summer 2020 collection. With a tailored A-line silhouette that looks great on multiple body types, the Staud shirt dress comes in sizes 00-16 and retails for $325. Available in camel and black, the dress is as functional as it is stylish, with two chest pockets as well as a full body button closure. What's more, it's made from 100% recycled nylon.

Meghan Markle is a big fan of eco-friendly fashion. During the Invictus Games, she famously wore Veja sneakers which boast an organic cotton lining, a sole made of "wild rubber from the Amazonian forest," and vegetable-tanned leather. Likewise, she chose ethically made and responsibly sourced diamond Kimai earrings for her visit to Smart Works in London. Even the Misha Nonoo white button-down shirt Meghan included in her own Smart Works collection is sustainable.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

When Markle first wore the Staud dress, the brand's co-founder Sarah Staudinger told People, "The eyes of the world are constantly on the royal family, so it is very meaningful that the Duchess has placed a focus on sustainability...We are honored that she chose to wear a dress from our brand." That focus on sustainability is important as fashion continues to be one of the major polluting industries in the world.

Staud Millie Maxi Dress

Whether she's taking on another royal tour with Prince Harry or bringing awareness to sustainability through fashion, you can rest assured Meghan Markle will do it all in accessible style. Her Staud dress is now available for purchase on Staud or Nordstrom's website, but we anticipate it will sell out quickly.