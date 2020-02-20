Meghan Markle's Rothy's flats are one of her most recognizable pieces of footwear. In fact, the shoes often sell out after she wears them as fans consider them must-haves for copping her style at an affordable price. The next style you may see on the Royal? Rothy's Mary Jane flats.

On Jan. 18, Rothy's launched its Mary Jane, a design that builds on the classic style and a burgeoning footwear trend among celebs. The silhouette's base is made of the brand's existing pointed flat, but the new style sees two ribbons added to either side of the shoe. Tie the ribbons over the arch of the foot, and you've got a classic Mary Jane with a Rothy's twist.

The silhouette is available now at the Rothy's website and comes in sizes 5-13. Color options include black on black, cheetah print with a black ribbon, and complimentary pink hues alongside others. The shoe retails for $155, and like the other styles offered by the brand, it's crafted from repurposed plastic fibers and features a carbon-free sole.

While Meghan Markle has yet to don the new Mary Jane style, she has worn two other versions from the brand. Most recently, she was spotted in the Merino Flat, a pointed style crafted from merino wool for a warmer, cold weather appropriate shoe.

Markle was first spotted in the brand back in October 2018. The Duchess of Sussex was on royal tour in Australia when she donned the brand's The Point flat. Markle was seen wearing the same shoe for a second time during the trip when she chose them for an engagement on a Melbourne beach.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

While Markle hasn't worn Rothy's Mary Janes yet, you can get your hands on them before an inevitable Markle-inspired sell-out.