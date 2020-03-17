Meghan Markle's activewear looks are just as popular as her red carpet outfits. As she prepares for her final few days as a royal, she'll have more opportunity to wear some of her athleisure looks than ever before (but hopefully, there are a few black tie-ready gowns in her near future as well).

In fact, you can bet, as she preps her new wardrobe for more off-duty days, Markle is stocking up on some of her tried-and-true casual pieces. There are the Lululemon leggings she wears on repeat, the Adidas Sneakers that were recently on sale, the pieces from Under Armour, and so many more.

Few embrace the athleisure trend quite like Markle, who always manages to look prepped to go straight from yoga to lunch with friends.

As the world prepares to largely work from home, it’s no secret that many are in need of some comfy and casual work-from-home outfits to replace their suiting or more conservative wares. As such, there’s no better time to take a little inspo from the exiting royal for loungewear that you won't mind wearing all week. Ahead, find some of Markle’s most prized athleisure pieces and styling tips to recreate the looks exactly how she wears them.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images/Getty Images Meghan Markle dresses up her favorite activewear with the addition of a leather handbag or structured coat on top.

One of Markle’s most beloved activewear pieces is her Lululemon Align Pants. She styles them with a sportswear top and tailored coat on top. Lululemon Align Pant ($98)

When Markle wants a slightly higher crop for her workout wears, she opts for Under Armour HeatGear Capri Leggings with anti-odor technology and sweat-wicking technology. Under Armour HeatGear Capri Leggings ($35)

For workouts and strolls alike, Markle is known to slip into a pair of jet black Ultraboost Sneakers from Adidas. Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers ($180)

Another pair of Markle-loved leggings are her navy blue Adidas Supernova 7/8 Tights. While she leans towards all-black activewear, this deep blue option is her rare foray into color. Similar: Adidas Own the Run 7/8 Tights ($60)