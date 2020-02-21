Meghan Markle’s Lululemon Leggings Are Back In Stock—With A Springtime Twist

Meghan Markle has quickly become a royal style icon. She’s stunned in ball gowns, offered countless chic everyday outfit ideas, and shown the world how to rock athleisure with style. Over the years, Markle has amassed a collection of go-to brands that she wears on the regular, including Erdem, Mother Denim, and Everlane. For Markle's more active (or comfy!) occasions, however, she often reaches for Lululemon. Because, of course she does. Specifically, Meghan Markle's Lululemon leggings seem to be a particular favorite in her wardrobe. The Duchess wears the Align pant repeatedly, whether she's going for a walk or heading to her baby shower.

Now, as Spring quickly approaches, Lululemon debuted the royal favorite in even more colors for Spring, including pastel. The Align pants are perfect for a warm-weather workout (or perhaps just a cold run as you dream of higher temperatures to come). The leggings feature a waistband pocket, a high-rise waist, and a lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric in a buttery-soft texture. It boasts a patented technology that the brand says is "designed for yoga" and crafted to retain shape and stretch.

Currently available in a whopping 17 color ways including pink taupe and teal, there is surely something to fit every person’s style, Royals and everyday folks.