Ever since she became royalty-to-be — and even before that, thanks to her role on Suits — we've all wanted to know more about Meghan Markle's makeup, and how she creates her look. From those sculpted eyebrows, to her princess-y glow, she's always been one to watch when it comes to all things beauty. So really, it's no surprise that Markle's wedding makeup was as on point as ever.

That certain something we've all grown to know and love — which has been aptly named the "Markle Sparkle" — was on full display as she and Prince Harry were married at Windsor Castle. Obviously, Markle's glow stems from her effervescent personality, and I'm sure her excitement about her big day. But, let's be honest, her makeup likely had a part to play as well.

Her look was so natural and effortless, yet still polished enough for her big day.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We've been aware of Markle's makeup skills for a while now, thanks to old celebrity interviews, and posts she made on her now defunct lifestyle blog The Tig. According to past interviews, like the one she did in 2016 with Beauty Banter, Markle uses products like Laura Mercier's Illuminating Moisturizer and NARS blush in Orgasm, to help her get that well-known glow.

She also admitted her love for Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment, as well as the Skin Firming Hydration Lotion from Nivea; two very affordable products we should all go get right now, just to be a little bit more like the new princess.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I mean, who wouldn't want to look like this? If a look this sparkly can be achieved with just a few, affordable brands, why not give it a try?

Of course, the jury is still out regarding the exact products Markle used for her big day. But my guess is, it wasn't anything too fancy.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle's wedding look was simple yet gorgeous — as seems to be tradition now as far as royal weddings go. Back in 2011, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrived at her own wedding in beautifully natural look she did entirely herself, according to the Daily Mail. No fancy wedding makeup artist. Apparently, it was just Kate alone with a mirror and a stick of eyeliner.

As noted in Vogue, Middleton "was rumored to have had a series of private lessons prior to the wedding from London-based make-up artist Arabella Preston. However, on the day, she was the one holding the brushes; choosing to create a softly smoky eye, enhancing the apples of her cheeks with a pink blush color teamed with a matching lipstick shade." And she did an excellent job.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was rumored in the months leading up to the royal wedding that Markle might go the same route, and do her own makeup, too. As reported by Express.co.uk, Markle refused to have makeup artist, and instead flew her friends in from America to lend a helping hand. An insider told the site, "She’s got two friends doing it for her from America. They’re not professionals — just close friends of hers ... They are coming to stay at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding, where they will be put up in the staff accommodation.”

While you might think she'd opt for a professional, seeing as the whole world will be watching and scrutinizing her every move, can you really blame Markle for choosing her friends instead? It's so easy to go overboard with wedding makeup, in an effort to stand out and look "bridal."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whatever happened behind the scenes, there's no denying the look was effortless and glowing — just like Markle herself.

The finished look was certainly fresh, clean, and natural. She wore eyeliner, shimmering blush, and the palest of pink lipsticks. And looked every bit the royal bride.