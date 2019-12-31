Since the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, Meghan Markle's name has barely left the headlines. And while she's accomplished so much over the past year, it's been her sartorial choices that have continued to capture the attention of her fans and fashion lovers. From her maternity style to her travel looks, Meghan Markle's 2019 fashion had a little bit of everything.

In 2019, Markle was declared the world's most influential dresser, and her mix of styles makes the title apt. The Duchess of Sussex began the year wearing a plethora of maternity designs (like particularly notable pieces from brands like H&M) paired with her enviable winter coats before going on leave to give birth to baby Archie. While royal fashion fans saw less of Markle in 2019 due to her maternity leave, that doesn't mean her fashion game was off. In the later part of 2019, she came back with a sartorial bang.

Following her leave, fans saw the Duchess of Sussex wear pieces from her own charitable clothing collection in partnership with Smart Works, more than a handful of rewears, new affordable pieces, and items from some of her favorite designers. Clearly, when it comes to style, Markle has earned her title as the most influential dresser of 2019.

In honor of her fashionable year, let's take a journey back to everything Meghan Markle wore in 2019.

Jan. 10

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Meghan Markle's first appearance of 2019 wasn't just notable because of her on trend cow print pumps (though they were major). The outing marked her first time at Smart Works, the organization she's a patron of and the one for which she would go on to design a charitable workwear capsule collection for.

Jan. 14, 2019

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Just a few days after her Smart Works appearance, Markle traveled to Birkenhead with her husband Prince Harry for several engagements. Her ensemble may be one of her most memorable of the year thanks to its vibrant color. Her Sentaler coat was a rewear (but a new color), and the purple Aritzia dress she donned would be reworn later in the year.

Jan. 16

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Meghan Markle doesn't shy away from affordable pieces (even if she can wear whatever she likes). For her visit to animal charity and her royal patronage, The Mayhew, the Duchess of Sussex paired a cream H&M maternity dress with a matching Armani coat (and a puppy).

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Markle wore H&M during the day, she changed into head to toe sequins for an evening event with Prince Harry. The pair attended a fundraiser for the Prince's charity Sentebale where Markle chose a navy sequin Roland Mouret gown.

Jan. 30

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

During a visit to the National Theatre, Markle went full on monochromatic, a choice she made often during 2019. For the look, the Duchess chose a Brandon Maxwell dress and blazer combination that she paired with the same Aquazzura pumps she wore when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement.

Jan. 31

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Rounding out her January appearances, Markle chose a Givenchy coat that she'd worn the previous year to Remembrance Sunday. Beneath it, she donned a bespoke dress from the same house by designer Claire Waight Keller (the creator of her wedding gown).

Feb. 1

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images MARC GIDDINGS/AFP/Getty Images

Markle and Prince Harry made several appearances while in Bristol on Feb. 1, and for the day, the Duchess chose a vintage coat from store William Vintage in London. Underneath, she wore an enchanted forest theme Oscar de la Renta dress paired with hunter green Sarah Flint boots.

Feb. 7

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the Endeavor Awards, Markle took workwear in a formal direction with Givenchy separates and a pair of heels from one of her favorite shoe designers Aquazzura.

Feb. 12

HEATHCLIFF O'MALLEY/AFP/Getty Images

Markle wore multiple monochromatic looks in 2019, and one of them was to the Wider Earth Gala. For the event, Markle chose an Amanda Wakeley coat and paired it with a chic Calvin Klein dress. To add a bit of color, she wore a pair of olive suede Ralph Lauren pumps.

Feb. 19

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

In February, Markle visited New York where friends hosted a baby shower for the Duchess. For her arrival, Markle wore a vintage coat from the same store, Williams Vintage, as her outerwear for her visit to Bristol and a pair of dark jeans.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Upon her departure, Markle dressed down in one of her most casual ensembles of the year in leggings and Adidas. The outfit also marked the first time that fans got a glimpse of her adorable Jennifer Meyer "Mommy" necklace.

Feb. 23

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In some of her last appearances before her maternity leave, Markle visited Morocco with Prince Harry. For their arrival, she chose a vibrant red Valentino frock with a bag from the label as well.

Feb. 24

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In one of her first appearances while in Morocco, Markle wore a classic navy blazer, white blouse, and dark denim. Most notably, though, the Duchess was back in her favorite Birdies flats.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Later in the evening, Markle changed out of her casual attire and donned a Dior evening gown with crystal detailing along the sleeves and a Dior clutch.

Feb. 25

FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

During her second day in Morocco, Markle continued to dress down for more casual events. At the Royal Equestrian Club, she chose a pair of Mother denim, a striped sweater, and a jacket from J. Crew.

Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

For a visit to a local market, Markle changed out of her denim and into a pleated, asymmetrical hem dress with an Aritzia blazer over top.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

For her final appearance of the royal visit, the Duchess of Sussex chose a custom Carolina Herrera gown in blue with a botanical print.

March 5

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a reception at the palace to honor Prince Charles' 50th anniversary of becoming Prince of Wales, Markle had another rewear. Her cream coat is the same Amanda Wakeley piece she wore to the Wider Earth Gala in February.

March 6

Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images

While not scheduled to speak at a WE Day event in March, Prince Harry called his wife on stage. Her appearance marked the second time royal fashion fans saw her Jennifer Meyer "Mommy" necklace and noticed her penchant for blazers.

March 8

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle continued her streak of blazers while attending an International Women's Day panel in March. The black Alexander McQueen blazer she paired with her swirled pattern frock is actually a rewear.

March 11

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In her last announced appearance, Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Commonwealth Day together. At an event earlier in the day, the Duchess wore a deep green Erdem coat and dress with black sequin floral appliqués.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Later during the day, Markle and Prince Harry changed to attend church services where she chose to wear head-to-toe Victoria Beckham.

March 19

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an unannounced appearance before her maternity leave, Markle and Prince Harry signed their condolences at New Zealand House to honor the lives lost in the New Zealand Mosque Shooting.

May 8

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

In May, Markle gave birth to her first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. For the official announcement, the Duchess wore a chic double breasted dress from designer Grace Wales Bonner.

June 8

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

During 2019's Trooping the Colours, Markle surprised crowds with her appearance. For the event, the Duchess wore a custom piece by Givenchy creative director and designer of her wedding gown Clare Waight Keller. However, it was Markle's newly designed wedding ring with its addition of a pavé band that got the most attention.

June 29

Dan Istitene/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

In June, the first ever London Series Major League Baseball game was played in the UK, and being America's past time, Markle made an appearance and greeted both teams. For the unannounced event, the Duchess dressed casually in a Stella McCartney frock and wore a new, flat spin on one of her favorite Aquazzura shoe designs.

July 4

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the summer, Markle attended Wimbledon where she cheered on friend Serena Williams. For the casual occasion, the Duchess rewore multiple pieces like her blazer and jeans. While her ensemble was chic, her adorable "A" necklace for Archie may have been the best part.

July 6

For Archie's christening, Markle wore a bespoke Dior dress, and she added a bit of a special touch as well. For the occasion she rewore the same Cartier earrings she chose for her wedding day the previous year.

July 10

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While not an official event, Markle attended a charity polo match with Archie in order to support Prince Harry. For the casual outdoor game, the Duchess wore a flowing olive dress with huaraches by Brother Vellies that she'd rewear later in the year.

July 13

Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis Sport/Getty Images

Markle appeared at Wimbledon a second time to support her friend Serena Williams, this time, she attended with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. For the match, the Duchess wore a pleated BOSS skirt paired with the same Givenchy button down she previously wore to he Endeavor Awards earlier in the year.

July 14

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Perhaps one of the biggest celebrity moments of 2019 was when British royalty met American royalty at The Lion King premiere. Markle attended and met Beyonce causing an internet stir. She looked stunning at their meeting in a Jason Wu dress.

July 29

In July, Markle was announced as the first guest editor for British Vogue's September Issue. In a behind the scenes video posted to the Sussex Royal Instagram account, fans saw Markle working behind the scenes and got their first glimpse at one of her most affordable pieces of the year, the Everlane jumpsuit.

Aug. 22

In August, fans of Markle got their first glimpse at her charity capsule collection benefiting SmartWorks. In a video posted to Sussex Royal Instagram, fans saw the Duchess working behind the scenes in a casual striped button down and denim styling models for the collection's shoot.

Sept. 7

Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis Sport/Getty Images

In a surprise visit to the United States, Markle watched friend Serena Williams compete in the US Open while wearing all J. Crew. The Duchess' denim shirt dress and cardigan were both pieces from the retailer that are still shoppable.

Sept. 12

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

In Sepetmber, Markle's Smart Set collection officially launched, and for the promotional charity events, she wore pieces from her own line.

Sept. 23

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The Sussex family took their first royal tour together in September. Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie all visited South Africa. On the first day, Markle began by wearing a black and white printed Mayamiko dress that retailed for just $80 before selling out.

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

On the same day, Markle did a head to toe rewear donning her blue Veronica Beard shirt dress and her Castañer wedges. Both pieces made their debut last year during Markle's trip to Australia.

Sept. 24

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Remember those Brother Vellies? They made a reappearance while Markle was in South Africa alongside her affordable Madewell bag and denim jacket.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While in South Africa, Markle and Prince Harry visited the Auwal Mosque, the oldest mosque in the country. For the experience, the Duchess chose an olive maxi dress and paired it with $100 Sam Edelman flats.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

During a reception celebrating young people in South Africa, Markle brought back another piece from her Australian tour — her striped Martin Grant maxi dress.

Sept. 25

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In South Africa, Archie had his first royal tour appearance where he met Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. For the meeting, Markle chose a Club Monaco dress and navy pumps.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

While Prince Harry traveled to other countries in Southern Africa, Markle stayed in Cape Town for solo events. To visit the Woodstock Exchange, an artists' hub, the Duchess rewore her $120 Everlane jumpsuit.

According the What Meghan Wore, many of the Duchess' events were private with few photos other than those posted to the Sussex's Instagram account. One of the events occurred when Markle quietly visited Clareinch Post Office to pay her respects to Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Markle also attended a private breakfast while in South Africa where she met with the country's leading female activists. For the morning event, she chose a sweater skirt from J. Crew and classic black tank top.

Sept. 30

Markle and Prince Harry left Cape Town to travel to Johannesburg where the Duchess visited Victoria Yards, a community makers' space and market. She chose a navy Aritzia dress for the trip and added a pop of color with red Everlane flats.

Oct. 1

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Many of Markle's looks while on royal tour in South Africa had affordable price tags. Her doubled breasted Banana Republic frock she wore to the University of Johannesburg retailed for just $139.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

For her trip to visit Action Aid South Africa, Markle wore a green shirt dress from brand Room 502 and black Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Oct. 2

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Like blazers, Markle showed a love of shirt dresses in 2019, and she rounded out her South Africa visit with a flowing white Hannah Lavery design.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In her final look of the tour, the Duchess chose a rewear. Her Nonie double breasted trench dress made its first appearance back in 2018.

Oct. 15

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle returned from South Africa and continued her streak of rewears. There was one, however, that was a bit more special. For the 2019 Wellchild Awards, the Duchess decided to wear her engagement dress again.

Oct. 22

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

For the One Young World Summit opening ceremony, Markle decided to harken back to one of her most memorable looks from 2019. Back in January, her bold red and purple color blocking was eye catching and for the October event, she turned back to the same purple Aritzia dress.

Oct. 25

JEREMY SELWYN/AFP/Getty Images

During the One Young World Summit, Markle attended a round table discussion on gender equality. For the event, she switched up her rewear by donning the same BOSS leather skirt she wore in 2018 but in a burgundy hue. Sticking with her aesthetic, she made the look monochromatic with a matching Joseph sweater.

Nov. 1

In a surprise event, Markle visited Luminary Bakery, a shop that employs marginalized women and provides job training and skills. During the visit, she kept things casual in a striped button down shirt, Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, and a pair of jeans.

Nov. 7

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

On Remembrance Day, Markle attended services at Westminster Abbey where she wore a navy Sentelar coat and Tamara Mellon boots.

In a quiet, unannounced event, Markle changed out of her more formal attire and into a black pencil skirt, white button down, and wool coat to visit military families in Windsor.

Nov. 9

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Markle attended the Festival of Remembrance for the second year in 2019. The event honors those who lost their lives fighting in the first World War. The Duchess wore a chic custom Erdem dress with a traditional poppy pinned to her chest.

Nov. 10

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

In her final, official appearance of 2019, Markle attended Remembrance Sunday events in a Stella McCartney coat.

Dec. 24

While Markle and Prince Harry have been in the United States for the holiday, fans of her style still got to see a holiday look from the Duchess. In the family's Christmas card, Markle is wearing a repeat AllSaints sweater and black trousers.

While Markle may have gone on maternity leave for part of 2019, her style game was as impressive as ever even with less time to show it off.