If you haven't been keeping up with royal news, Meghan Markle is officially making appearances again. The Duchess of Sussex has been on maternity leave with son Archie, but slowly she seems to be getting back in the public eye. At one of her recent appearances, Meghan Markle's new diamond ring actually stole a bit of the show, but it turns out that there's more to the Duchess's new bling that previously thought.

During Markle's appearance at the Trooping of the Colours, fans noticed that she was sporting a third ring alongside her wedding band and engagement ring. While not much was known about the ring at the time, the piece did turn out to be an eternity band gifted to Markle from her husband Prince Harry in honor of their first anniversary and the birth of their son. Super sweet, right? Well, the ring is actually even more adorable than you may have believed at first.

After a few weeks of speculation, Harper's Bazaar discovered the secrets behind the mystery ring. Prince Harry himself helped design the ring with famed jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, but that's not the only great detail. Inside the band, Prince Harry had he, Markle, and their son Archie's birthstones placed in the row of diamonds.

Swooning, right?

Dan Istitene/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

If you have been keeping track of Markle and Prince Harry, you'll know that there another jewelry update as well. Harper's Bazaar also reports that when creating the ring with Schwartz, Prince Harry also had a diamond band created for his wife's engagement ring.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The sweetest part of Markle's new bling, though, is likely those three gemstones for the families' births. If you're a fan of Markle, though, the Duchess wearing a piece of jewelry for her son shouldn't exactly surprise her fans. She was actually wearing a homage to motherhood before the baby was even born.

Back in February, Markle traveled to New York City where friends (like Serena Williams) threw the expectant mother a baby shower. While photos of the party were not made public, fans did get a peek at one of Markle's presents.

Upon leaving New York, the Duchess was wearing an ultra-cute necklace that read "Mommy," that was clearly a gift from one of her baby shower guests. According to What Meghan Wore, the necklace is from designer Jennifer Meyer and while simple in design, the piece costs a cool $850.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leaving her shower is also not the only time she's worn the piece of jewelry. Prior to giving birth, she attended WE Day events with Prince Harry and was called up on stage by her husband. The Duchess was wearing a casual chic look in a blazer and dark jeans, and she paired the look with the same "Mommy" necklace according to People.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Markle's new diamond eternity band may be one of the latest (and cutest) members of her jewelry collection, the Duchess wearing a piece that honors her family isn't exactly new. The three gemstones inside that diamond eternity band, however, may just be a bit more glam than her necklace.