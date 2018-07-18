Despite huge statement earrings being a thing this year, one woman has done enough to change all that. Over the past few months, Meghan Markle's stud earrings have made an appearance time and time again, suggesting that they're the one accessory she really can't live without. Of course, every occasion calls for a different pair but the royal's penchant for discreet styles may just put an end to the dangly trend.

While Markle's sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, prefers dainty drop earrings or stand-out designs that can be seen from afar, Markle opts for delicate barely noticeable pieces. Even her wedding day earrings were super pared back.

There have been a couple of times where the royal has chosen not to wear studs but these have been few and far between. Her favoured designs range from mismatched styles to floral-inspired diamond earrings. In January, she even went budget and donned a silver pair costing just £49.99.

And it seems like Markle has caused a surge in stud sales. A spokesperson for global fashion search engine Lyst told me that stud earrings "are currently the most bought style of earring on Lyst" and that "searches for studs are up 52 percent compared to this time last year." The Meghan Markle effect has well and truly arrived, everyone.

I don't know if this is some kind of unwritten royal rule but you rarely seem to see a royal woman leave the house (or palace, I should say) not wearing earrings. So if you're a major jewellery fan, Markle is set to provide plenty of inspiration over the coming years.

Here's how you can imitate some of her most iconic stud looks:

1 Square Studs WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Tuesday, Markle made an appearance in London wearing sparkling silver studs by Canadian label Birks.

2 Wedding Earrings WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex chose stunning circular Cartier earrings to wear on her wedding day (and for Prince Louis' christening and a bunch of other times).

5 A Gift From The Queen Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Markle's first solo outing with the Queen called for a special pair of earrings; one that couldn't be bought. That's why Her Majesty reportedly gave her new granddaughter-in-law these pearl studs.

6 Rose Studs WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her first official post-wedding appearance, Markle rocked up in a pair of diamond rose earrings by Vanessa Tugendhaft. According to Lyst, searches for the brand increased by 91 percent the day after the Duchess wore the studs.

7 Bar Studs Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The one time Markle decided to let her hair down was the one time that many people missed her stylish gold studs. Designed in a simple bar, the pair were again made by the royal's go-to label, Birks.