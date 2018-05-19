In the months and days leading up to the royal wedding, it really was anyone's guess as to whether Meghan Markle would wear a tiara and veil, or go rogue and arrive at Windsor Castle sans traditional headpiece. She has proven herself every bit the modern bride-to-be, eschewing royal tradition in favor of wearing "messy" hair and clothing colors that don't necessarily meet royal requirement. (All part of why we love her, by the way.)

With all the tiaras in the royal collection, and a long history of royal women wearing them, there were so many options to choose from for her big day. But despite having the crown jewels at her fingertips, I still expected her to be super modern, and surprise us all by wearing something nontraditional — like maybe a short veil, or a veil without a tiara.

And then Markle arrived in an old Rolls Royce, and walked down the aisle were her long veil trailing behind, and instantly I was so glad she stuck to tradition. She looked every bit the beautiful bride, and the veil/tiara combo added to the whole fairytale vibe that is her life.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was discussed, in the days leading up to the wedding, that Markle might honor Prince Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, by wearing some form of her jewels. Markle's engagement ring, after all, includes borrowed diamonds from Princess Di's personal collection, so there was talk her tiara might, too.

But she went with another option. According to Time, she chose "the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara, on loan from Queen Elizabeth, for the memorable occasion. The Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara, made in 1932, has sometimes been seen with a sapphire in the center stone, but Markle opted for a diamond on her royal wedding day."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle not only looked like a princess in her veil and tiara, but by wearing it, joined a rich history of veil and tiara-wearing royals before her.

According to Newsweek, "Tiaras have long been a staple of royal wardrobes, and many family members have sported them down the aisle with a veil." Take Kate Middleton's beautiful tiara and veil combo, for example.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Newsweek, "Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, borrowed a royal tiara for her 2011 wedding to Prince William. In addition to a veil, Middleton wore the Cartier Halo tiara, which was originally gifted to the queen on her 18th birthday." And it truly did suit her style.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before Kate, there was the wedding of Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who "wore her family heirloom, the Spencer Tiara, along with a veil, when she tied the knot with Prince Charles in 1981," Newsweek reported. And decades earlier, the Queen wore a tiara to her wedding in 1947 to Prince Phillip, as well as a veil. (The Queen is all about fancy headwear, though, so are you really surprised?)

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle may have shocked us all with her choice of super-traditional veil and tiara. But obviously it's her wedding day, and she can wear what she wants. Plus, with all the meaning and rich history involved, can you really blame her for choosing this classic look?

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

