Meghan McCain Defends Joe Biden Against Allegations That He Touched Women Inappropriately

As allegations swirl about the former vice president's behavior, a prominent Republican and day-time talk show host has come out in support. Meghan McCain defended Joe Biden against allegations that he has touched women inappropriately. She said she wishes there were "more empathy from our politicians and not less." Biden said in a statement Sunday that he doesn't believe he ever acted inappropriately.

"Joe Biden is one of the truly decent and compassionate men in all of American politics," McCain tweeted on Monday. The View co-host and Biden spent time together during and after Sen. John McCain's battle with brain cancer; Biden's eldest son passed away following a similar struggle.

"He has helped me through my fathers diagnosis, treatment and ultimate passing more than anyone of my fathers friends combined. I wish there was more empathy from our politicians not less," she continued.

McCain's defense for Biden came as a second woman accused the former VP of touching her in a way that made her feel uncomfortable. Amy Lappos, a former aide to a Democratic member of the House, told The Hartford Courant on Monday that Biden grabbed her face and rubbed noses at a fundraiser in 2009. She said it wasn't sexual in nature but crossed "a line of respect" and made her feel uncomfortable.

Lappos said she decided to speak out after Lucy Flores, a former member of the Nevada assembly, accused Biden of making her feel uncomfortable by kissing her on the back of the head. It was to those allegations Biden responded to on Sunday. "Not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention," he said in a statement.

