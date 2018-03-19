On Monday, Cynthia Nixon made a huge announcement: She's running for New York state governor. Nixon will be running as a Democrat against fellow Democrat and incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the state's September primary election. Of course, some fans are praising Nixon's run for governor with tweets and memes, especially ones related to Sex and the City. Many fans of the show are overjoyed that the woman who they adored as Miranda Hobbes in the HBO hit series is taking on a much larger political role.

In Nixon's announcement video, she says, "We want our government to work again, on healthcare, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us." In August 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported there was a chance Nixon could run for governor. In March, Politico reported the 51-year-old was continuing to "explore" a potential run for governor.

At the time of Politico's report, her publicist, Rebecca Capellan, said in a statement: "Many concerned New Yorkers have been encouraging Cynthia to run for office, and as she has said previously, she will continue to explore it. If and when such a decision is made, Cynthia will be sure to make her plans public."

Well, that's exactly what she did Monday. Her passion for politics, her state, and its residents has Nixon's supporters shouting from the rooftops. And when it comes to Nixon and this next step in her life, how can SATC fans not compare it to Miranda? They are one in the same with being badass, powerful women, who want more from life.

You can tell how ready and excited she is to take on her candidacy for governor. It means a lot to her. Like she said in her announcement video, which also features her wife, Christine Marinoni, and children, "I love New York. I've never wanted to live anywhere else, but something has to change."

For years, Nixon has advocated on behalf of the LGBTQ community and has shined a light on issues within the education system. Billy Easton, executive director of the Alliance for Quality Education, which Nixon has served as a spokesperson for in New York, told People in August 2017: "As a public school Mom and a member of the Alliance for Quality Education, Cynthia has consistently been on the front line in the fight for our public schools. She knows her way around New York State politics, is a very thoughtful and intelligent leader and brings a pizzazz that would really excite voters."

Well, she certainly seems to be doing just that with SATC fans and supporters of her politics who can't wait to get to the polls in September.