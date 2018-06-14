On Wednesday night, Drake released his music video for "I'm Upset." And usually, when Drake releases a music video, it's a big deal, but this time, it's a really big deal, especially if you're a fan of a certain Canadian teen drama that aired in the early 2000s. Degrassi fans can't stop tweeting about Drake's music video thanks to the fact that it's literally a Degrassi Community School reunion, and honestly, who else could have pulled this off?

It's been three years since Degrassi: The Next Generation wrapped after 14 glorious seasons, and fans haven't forgotten... especially since Drake is here to jog everyone's memory. Seeing the cast back in action in this video is almost as good as an actual new episode of Degrassi, and the end credits, which include the show's theme song, are just the icing on the cake.

Since the video premiered, fans have been tweeting nonstop about how amazing this video is (and how good it is to see their favorite Degrassi students, but as adults this time). If you were a fan back in the day, these tweets are definitely going to speak to you big time.

Exhibit A: The comebacks being made to those who are seemingly bragging that they didn't watch the show, so they have no idea why this is such a big deal. If that applies to you, you are missing out.

There were also a lot of fans who felt really emotional after seeing this video:

Don't try to act like that theme song at the end didn't bring you right back to middle school, wishing you were as cool as Manny.

Then there's this tweet, which accurately points out exactly how lit Twitter would have been if live-tweeting TV shows was a thing in Degrassi's heyday. Could you imagine how much fun that would be? Could you imagine the amazing memes that could have been?

Plenty of people also brought up Drake's feud with Pusha-T... and how dropping this video was basically the perfect distraction from that. Honestly, how can anyone talk about anything but Degrassi after this?

Even Netflix Canada is getting on the fun. How could they resist? How could anyone?

For a lot of people, this is taking them back to a time when life was simpler... and there's a good chance that a lot us spent out summers on Degrassi message boards. We could have avoided that had there been live-tweeting back then, like that one tweet brought up, but instead, you had to post on a forum and wait to see what other people thought about the Manny's thong episode.

And who can argue that by releasing this video, Drake is giving the people exactly what they want? If only more musicians — anyone creating things for consumers, really — took this approach. Learn from Drake's example, please.

This tweet pointed out that even though Drake is essentially Jimmy in this video, he's not supposed to be walking — but he is walking, because it's "God's Plan."

After all, who else could have had these characters trending in 2018?

Finally, there's also this very good point being made:

Who could forget the 2010 VV Brown music video, which also included the cast? It can't compare to this reunion, but it was definitely big news back in the Degrassi days.

It's been less than 24 hours since "I'm Upset" dropped, and Drake is already making so many people happy after seeing their favorite Degrassi stars again, all grown up. Maybe he could get them together for a full-length movie? If this music video could happen, nothing is impossible.