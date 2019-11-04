Mercury Retrograde November 2019 Will Affect Your Sex Life Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Halloween brought with it the first day of the final Mercury retrograde of 2019, making this an extra spooky Scorpio season for us all. From communication gaffes to travel delays and other logistical nightmares, it may seem like your sex life is doomed for the next three weeks. But actually, it isn't all bad, according to astrologers. How Mercury retrograde fall 2019 will affect your sex life based on your zodiac sign depends — but luckily, none of the four astrologers Bustle spoke with foretold certain disaster.

Of course, there are a few things to watch out for — notably catching feelings for an ex, and making sure your sexts are being sent to the intended recipient. But no zodiac sign is bound for sex so catastrophic that they should just take a vow of celibacy till Nov. 20, when Mercury stations direct again. Be aware that clarifying your feelings during infamously opaque Scorpio season may be a struggle, so don't force yourself to take any firm stances when it comes to your hookups this Mercury retrograde. It's okay to be unsure of how you feel while you enjoy some fun sex and figure the rest out later. Here's more on what each of the signs can expect, according to the experts.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "When you really want something, there's nothing that will hold you back, and this retrograde period won't change your go-getter attitude," astrologer Didi Daze tells Bustle of Aries' sex life this Mercury retrograde. "You'll want to explore and dive deep into what relationships — and sex — really mean to you. Don't be ashamed of exploring; it's the fuel in the human experience to achieve inner transformations and growth."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "Sometimes it's easier to hit up someone you have history with, but will it reopen old emotional wounds? Reflect on your decisions before taking some action, and don't be scared to meet new people," Daze advises Taurus. "After all, life is a journey one must cross — through the easy roads and the harder ones." Astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle of Taurus: Passion and sultriness will be prevalent during this Mercury Retrograde. There's a catch: No amount of planning will get you to the sweet spot of romance, sensual sex, and unity, so let it happen organically.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "Switch it up and explore some more! You love flirting, since the intellectual games inherent in the process excite you," Daze advises Gemini. "While communication will be an important component to be aware of in this retrograde period, try to say more with physical actions."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Mercury retrograde is infamous for stirring up feelings about our exes, and Cancer is in prime position for a bonus night, according to astrologer Lisa Stardust. Just keep your more intense emotions in check, and everything should be fine. "You may be tempted to hook up with an old flame," she tells Bustle. "Keeping it light and fun will create an amazing hookup."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "This Mercury Retrograde will have its share of joys and frustration for you. Passions are high, as well as sultry sexual encounters, but there may be some delays to meeting up with your partner due to traffic, work delays, or plain misunderstanding," Mckean says of Leo. "Rest assured, any delays will not put the fire out. Whether a new partner or a long-term relationship, there will be new bonding and closeness arising from this Mercury Retrograde for you!" Whatever external stressors you're facing, they won't bleed into your sex life, according to Stardust. "The drama stops this Mercury retrograde and your softer side is ignited," she explains. "You’re in the mood to snuggle at home with your boo and have tender kisses all night." Daze concurs, adding: The need for a more stable and serious relationship might be on your mind recently. Take it slow and enjoy the process of getting to know another person’s deep waters. Don’t feel disheartened wanting to quit; there’s always a beautiful rainbow after the rain (or after Mercury retrograde!).

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle "This Mercury retrograde spices up your sex life, especially if you enjoy having your way with words," astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle of what's in store for Virgo. "This retrograde helps you communicate your wants and needs. It also helps you work through any communication challenges with your significant other, though you might have some rocky patches before you overcome those challenges." But Virgo's extra boost of sexual energy could also get them into some trouble if they're not careful. "Be careful sexting or sending any risqué messages," Lang warns. "Make sure you’re sending them to the right person! Little mishaps can lead to big miscommunication."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "This Mercury retrograde could shake your confidence, which is no fun for your sex life," Lang advises Libra. "Keep your self-esteem high, even if your crush ignores your texts. If you find yourself waiting for a call back from someone, shift your focus." As for old flames coming back into the picture, Lang suggests: Resist the urge to go back into the relationship. Take it slow. Or you might ruminate about an ex. It’s okay to flirt with someone from the past, as long as you are single. If you’re involved in a relationship, stay in integrity within that relationship, especially if you’re pulled in by someone from the past.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "What a delightful time for your sex life, Scorpio! Aside from a sexy sizzle, you get to repeat and enjoy during this Mercury Retrograde," Mckean tells Scorpio. "Going deeper will be a common theme this period so dive in and enjoy."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "Your sex life could be dreamy with this retrograde. That said, you might be inclined to chase someone unattainable or fall in love with the idea of someone, rather than the reality of the situation," Lang tells Sagittarius. "Be real with yourself and others. If you do, a lover might become a more significant relationship."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "During Mercury retrograde, people from your past can come back into your life. Exes reappear from out of the woodwork in the strangest ways. This could happen to you, and the result could be quite steamy for your love life," Lang explains. "Have fun, enjoy the connection, but realize this may not last a lifetime. This is a passionate time, but if you don’t have outlets for that passion, you could become frustrated." Stardust adds, "You want your crew to know that your partner is hot hot hot for you — even if it means having to overshare and express PDA in front of your peers."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "With Mars in compatible Libra through most of the retrograde, you could feel feisty. If you don’t have outlets for that energy (like sex), then you might be prone to pick a fight," Lang advises Aquarius. "However, during Mercury retrograde cycles, fights can lead to bigger misunderstandings. A friend could come onto you from out of the blue, or you could hook up with a friend or acquaintance." Given those murky boundaries, Aquarius might be feeling inclined to keep their sexual encounters on the DL this retrograde, according to Stardust. "Perhaps you're yearning for privacy in such matters for a change," she suggests. "You’re putting a pin in public makeout sessions and romantic declarations." Mckean adds: This will be a good time to mentally connect with others and that connection will arouse your senses and sexual desires. The important take-away message for your sex life during this Mercury retrograde period is to take it as an experience rather than the norm. That's good for you, for your cerebral pursuits take precedent.